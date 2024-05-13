Odisha sign Bengaluru FC midfielder Rohit Kumar: Reports

Odisha FC have completed the signing of midfielder Rohit Kumar from Bengaluru FC, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. The 27-year-old, who began his journey with DKS Shivajians, joined Bengaluru FC in June 2021. During his three-year stint with the Blues, he featured in 56 matches, scoring three goals and was also a part of their squad that went on to clinch the 2022 Durand Cup.

Apart from DSK Shivajians and Bengaluru FC, Rohit has also played for FC Pune City, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The Indian International, who has 13 caps to his name so far, was a part of the victorious Blue Tigers lineup that won the 2023 SAFF Championship and the Intercontinental Cup tournaments.

Given his ISL and International experience, he will be a huge addition to Odisha FC, who will be targeting silverware after failing to win one in the 2023-24 season of Indian football.

A memorable yet trophyless season for Odisha FC

Despite staying at the top of the ladder for quite some time in the 10th edition of the ISL, the Kalinga Warriors neither won the League Winners' Shield nor the ISL Cup Trophy. A good performance in the 2023-24 AFC Cup saw them reach the Inter-zone playoff semifinals, where they lost to the eventual winners Central Coast Mariners.

A heartbreaking 3-2 defeat in the Super Cup final at home against East Bengal FC saw them finish the tournament as runners-up. In the ISL though they failed to consolidate their number one spot towards the end, thereby losing the opportunity to seal the Shield.

Adding to their woes, Odisha FC couldn't build on the 2-1 advantage in the two-legged 2023-24 ISL semifinals, crashing out with a 3-2 (aggregate) loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite putting up a great display of football in various competitions, Sergio Lobera's men unfortunately couldn't win a trophy in the just concluded Indian football season.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC finished the 2023-24 ISL in the tenth spot with 22 points from as many matches.