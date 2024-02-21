"Ogbeche always used to punish me for not playing well" - Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu recently named the players he found challenging to face in the Indian Super League (ISL). He picked Bartholomew Ogbeche, ISL's all-time top-scorer, as one player who would always punish him for a mistake.

Speaking on the 'Off The Pitch' podcast to Erik Paartalu and Pulasta Dhar, the 32-year-old said (via ISL's official website):

"There were players who I think are not in the ISL anymore, or they are playing elsewhere. But I feel like players like Ogbeche always used to punish us, punish me especially, for not playing well."

Among the current set of ISL players, Gurpreet named Punjab FC skipper Luka Majcen and Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna as the ones who have troubled him time and again.

"Right now, the striker from Punjab FC (Luka Majcen) is my nemesis. Not nemesis, but he is someone who is frustrating because he is getting those goals when it’s not possible to score and he is getting those goals somehow. Like it's kind of out of my control, and that’s when I get frustrated.

"And of course, in Kerala Blasters FC, Luna. I love the player but he’s someone that is always there poking you again and again with these dangerous balls," he added.

While Adrian Luna scored the second goal in Kerala's 2-1 home victory over Bengaluru FC in the season opener last September, Luka Majcen scored a goal each in both the away and home ISL fixtures against the Blues this season.

"Times have changed and we are in a kind of a situation where we have to grind out results" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Admitting the fact that Bengaluru FC, who were once a force to be reckoned with, are now in a slight spot of bother, the custodian opened up:

"Bengaluru FC wasn’t always like this and Eric (Paartalu) was there to witness it as well. We were the team everyone was scared of. And we played good football, and everyone enjoyed it. Be it home or away. But of course, things have changed, times have changed and we are in a kind of a situation where we have to grind out results. It is something that we have to live by right now."

Despite their poor form this season, the India International sounded optimistic about a potential turnaround in his team's fortunes and added:

"But it's nothing permanent. I promise, things will get better. It will be something that you would love to watch again and again. I am sure if not this season then next season definitely because we are seeing some spark, glimpses of team camaraderie in terms of how we want to play, some moments in the game when some movements click and we are almost close enough to score and its something that we are enjoying on the pitch. It's just a matter of time when it starts happening organically after we spend a lot of time together."

With 15 points from 16 matches, Gerard Zaragoza's Bengaluru FC are currently in the tenth spot in the 2023-24 ISL points table.

It remains to be seen whether last season's finalists could bag as many points as possible from their six remaining fixtures to have any chance of making it to the playoffs this year.