FC Goa dismantled East Bengal FC 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa as the Red and Gold Brigade’s woes continue. The away side started the game miserably as they conceded a first-half hat trick from Iker Guarrotxena within 23 minutes.

East Bengal FC came into the game with three defeats in their last three matches. They are placed ninth in the table with just 12 points to their name, and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

During the opening exchanges, East Bengal FC tried to press higher up the pitch and reduce the time on the ball for the Gaurs. However, what appeared to be a positive approach soon turned on its head as FC Goa carved open East Bengal's defense time and again.

The difference between the teams was clear as Guarrotxena scored the opening goal in the 11th minute. Things went from bad to worse after Noah Sadaoui caused all sorts of trouble from the left flank and set up the Spaniard once again for the second goal in the 21st minute.

The third goal arrived within two minutes of the second, with Guarrotxena once again pouncing on the Red and Gold Brigade’s poor display at the back. Brandon Fernandes then made it 4-0, courtesy of an outstanding free-kick at the start of the second half.

East Bengal FC fans show their displeasure at the performance

After a shocking performance, the Red and Gold Brigade certainly showed no mercy to the club, head coach Stephen Constantine or the players. Fans were also disappointed with the owners, especially after the transfer ban during this window. Here are a few tweets:

Jayanta Chakraborti @jaychk072 @eastbengal_fc Save East Bengal. Remove Constantine and Sumit Passi immediately. East Bengal fans can't bear any more humiliation !!! @eastbengal_fc Save East Bengal. Remove Constantine and Sumit Passi immediately. East Bengal fans can't bear any more humiliation !!!

Satyakam Poddar @poddar_satyakam @majumdersvuendu @eastbengal_fc Ought to hang your head in shame! If you have any iota of love for East Bengal, game after game this team constituted of substandard players failed the team and their die-hard supporters. @majumdersvuendu @eastbengal_fc Ought to hang your head in shame! If you have any iota of love for East Bengal, game after game this team constituted of substandard players failed the team and their die-hard supporters.

Sudeep Ganguly @bongape @eastbengal_fc You know the problem. I know the problem. We all know who’s trying to deflect the attention elsewhere. My question is who is accountable? Are you looking for fall guys yet again? Like the like two decades? @eastbengal_fc You know the problem. I know the problem. We all know who’s trying to deflect the attention elsewhere. My question is who is accountable? Are you looking for fall guys yet again? Like the like two decades?

Phalguni Dutta @phalguni_dutta @eastbengal_fc East Bengal should play with Kanyasree ladies team in ISL. Every players and coaches should get kicked in back. Emami go hell. Why you came to sponsor East Bengal team when you have not sufficient money? No one will purchase your products. Harami. @eastbengal_fc East Bengal should play with Kanyasree ladies team in ISL. Every players and coaches should get kicked in back. Emami go hell. Why you came to sponsor East Bengal team when you have not sufficient money? No one will purchase your products. Harami.

Satyakam Poddar @poddar_satyakam @KOUSIKMUKHU @eastbengal_fc

This coach once managed India team, can you believe!

The team has been totally demoralised.

Sumit Passi, is a complete failure. Running around doesn't won you a game of football.



It's all over! @StephenConstan Kick (constant failure) Konstantine out of East Bengal.This coach once managed India team, can you believe!The team has been totally demoralised.Sumit Passi, is a complete failure. Running around doesn't won you a game of football.It's all over! @KOUSIKMUKHU @eastbengal_fc @StephenConstan Kick (constant failure) Konstantine out of East Bengal.This coach once managed India team, can you believe!The team has been totally demoralised.Sumit Passi, is a complete failure. Running around doesn't won you a game of football.It's all over!

Sudeep Ganguly @bongape @Pradyut37835792 @eastbengal_fc Also, Chungluna played right back till he came to EB. So while it didn’t work out, it was worth an option with Noah being the threat. The lack of quality is evident between the teams, isn’t it? That stems from planning, honest administration and vision built over years! @Pradyut37835792 @eastbengal_fc Also, Chungluna played right back till he came to EB. So while it didn’t work out, it was worth an option with Noah being the threat. The lack of quality is evident between the teams, isn’t it? That stems from planning, honest administration and vision built over years!

Frustrated fans have called for Constantine to be sacked after the team suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Rishav Bhattacharyya @warriorinpain94



PLEASE SACK THE COACH !



🏻 🏻 @eastbengal_fc @Namrataparekh JUST LIKE YOU SAID TRUST THE PROCESSPLEASE SACK THE COACH ! JUST LIKE YOU SAID TRUST THE PROCESS PLEASE SACK THE COACH ! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @eastbengal_fc @Namrataparekh

Gour Pada Lahiry @GourLahiry # bangla football. Present officials of EastBengal team are responsible for such death-bed position of EastBengal team.They should be removed first to take a corrective step in next year.The followers have been deceived. # bangla football. Present officials of EastBengal team are responsible for such death-bed position of EastBengal team.They should be removed first to take a corrective step in next year.The followers have been deceived.

Utkarsh's Burner @revsynzac @jaydebsaha05 East Bengal desperately need a better defense ... The goals conceded today were horrible @jaydebsaha05 East Bengal desperately need a better defense ... The goals conceded today were horrible

After an encouraging start to the season, Stephen Constantine looks to be out of ideas. Despite an improved second-half in which they scored twice, they suffered another defeat. The arrival of Jake Jervis could improve the side, but they appear to be short on confidence with just five games left.

Poll : 0 votes