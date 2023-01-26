FC Goa dismantled East Bengal FC 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa as the Red and Gold Brigade’s woes continue. The away side started the game miserably as they conceded a first-half hat trick from Iker Guarrotxena within 23 minutes.
East Bengal FC came into the game with three defeats in their last three matches. They are placed ninth in the table with just 12 points to their name, and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.
During the opening exchanges, East Bengal FC tried to press higher up the pitch and reduce the time on the ball for the Gaurs. However, what appeared to be a positive approach soon turned on its head as FC Goa carved open East Bengal's defense time and again.
The difference between the teams was clear as Guarrotxena scored the opening goal in the 11th minute. Things went from bad to worse after Noah Sadaoui caused all sorts of trouble from the left flank and set up the Spaniard once again for the second goal in the 21st minute.
The third goal arrived within two minutes of the second, with Guarrotxena once again pouncing on the Red and Gold Brigade’s poor display at the back. Brandon Fernandes then made it 4-0, courtesy of an outstanding free-kick at the start of the second half.
East Bengal FC fans show their displeasure at the performance
After a shocking performance, the Red and Gold Brigade certainly showed no mercy to the club, head coach Stephen Constantine or the players. Fans were also disappointed with the owners, especially after the transfer ban during this window. Here are a few tweets:
Frustrated fans have called for Constantine to be sacked after the team suffered their fourth consecutive loss.
After an encouraging start to the season, Stephen Constantine looks to be out of ideas. Despite an improved second-half in which they scored twice, they suffered another defeat. The arrival of Jake Jervis could improve the side, but they appear to be short on confidence with just five games left.