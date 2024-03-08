Punjab FC defender Suresh Meitei signs a three-year contract extension: Reports

Punjab FC defender Suresh Meitei has signed a three-year contract extension with the club, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. The center-back re-joined the latest ISL entrants from Army Red in September 2023 on a one-year deal.

Metei has so far featured in 13 ISL matches for them in which he has an assist to his name. He has also made two appearances in the group fixtures of the 2024 Indian Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The 29-year-old, who has also represented Churchill Brothers FC in 36 matches, scored five goals in the 14 games he played for Army Red. Suresh made his debut for Punjab FC during the 2022-23 I-League and went on to clinch the title with them as they finished the season with 52 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Sreenidi Deccan.

Can Punjab FC seal the playoff spot?

The newly promoted side began the ongoing edition of the ISL having managed just a solitary victory out of the 12 matches they played in the first half of the season. With eight points, five draws and six losses, it was a forgettable outing for the club who were hoping for a turnaround in the second leg.

Out of the six matches they have played so far since the league restarted, Staikos Vergetis' men have won four with the other two matches ending in a defeat, 4-0 against Jamshedpur FC and 3-2 against Mumbai City FC both at home.

Given the massive turnaround in their fortunes, the team is now in the race to seal this season's playoff berth. With 20 points from 18 matches, Punjab FC is currently placed ninth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table, hereby trailing the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC by a solitary point.

In the remaining four matches, if they can extend their winning momentum, the club can make it to the top six in their very first ISL season.