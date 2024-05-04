"Revenge is indeed a powerful motivator" - Mumbai City FC supporters express delight after thumping win over Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL 2023-24 final

It’s redemption day for Mumbai City FC as they defeated rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants 3-1 in the Indian Super League final on Saturday, May 4. With this victory, head coach Petr Kratky secured his first silverware in India.

The Mariners took the lead in front of their fervent supporters, despite Mumbai’s strong start. Towards the end of the first half, Jason Cummings found the net from close range after Phurba Lachenpa spilled Dimitri Petratos’ effort.

In contrast to their previous encounter two fortnights ago, which decided the ISL Shield title, Mumbai City were quick to respond, with Jorge Pereyra Diaz equalizing in the 53rd minute. Just as the game seemed destined for extra time, Bipin Singh helped his team take the lead before Jakub Vojtus sealed the victory with a third goal in stoppage time.

The Islanders’ supporters, who had suffered heartbreak last month when Mohun Bagan wrapped up the Shield title, eagerly awaited this moment. They sought redemption in front of 60,000 Bagan supporters and expressed their joy on the social media platform X after witnessing an enthralling final.

One fan tweeted via his X handle (formerly twitter), he said:

"Kratky cracked Mohun Bagan".

Many were backing the Islanders to secure the Championship, especially considering Bagan's dominance this season. Considering that, a fan tweeted:

"62k fans silenced. Congratulations Mumbai City FC, deserved to the winners."

Another fan added:

"Welcome to hell they said. Hell never felt more better than today."

Bipin Singh’s goal echoed his decisive strike in Mumbai City’s victory against the same opponents three years ago, and this time, it left the Green and Maroon Brigade stunned at the Salt Lake. Another fan said:

"Bipin owns Mohun Bagan Super Giants."

Mohun Bagan have been brilliant since the turn of the year, with Antonio Habas weaving his magic, but that team certainly didn’t show up today, as the Islanders were dominant right from the outset. This certainly left some of the Bagan supporters disappointed, especially considering the home advantage.

A Bagan supporter tweeted:

"Pathetic game today from Mohun Bagan!! Did not look like a Habas coached side at all today!! Looked like Ferrando was back coaching the team. Pathetic defence, unable to handle pressure! This is not how Champions play. Mohun Bagan has to blame only themselves for the loss."

Here are a few more reactions:

Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City FC show their quality on the grand stage

When these teams last met for the Shield decider, Mohun Bagan started the game well, but partly due to Mumbai City allowing them to do so as they sat back and invited pressure. Petr Kratky was vocal about the need to improve their approach before the game, and his team certainly responded.

The Islanders pressed higher up the pitch and displayed more intent with the ball, with Lallianzuala Chhangte causing all sorts of problems. Their dominance was such that Mohun Bagan only had their first attempt of the game in the 41st minute.

The Mariners capitalized on their first clear-cut opportunity, but Mumbai displayed a strong mentality to bounce back and play with a similar intensity to the first half.

Ultimately, they were rewarded for their efforts with three goals to be crowned as champions. It undoubtedly felt like Kratky and his players learned from their mistakes and delivered a stunning performance in the finals.