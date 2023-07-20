"Sleeping giants are coming to shake the world" - Fans delighted as India rise to 99th spot in the FIFA Men's rankings 

Following huge success in the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, the Indian men's football team have made a significant stride in their ranking. They are now placed 99th in the latest FIFA Men's rankings announced on Thursday, July 20.

After securing victories against Lebanon, the Blue Tigers have overtaken them, who are now placed in 100th spot in the rankings.

As a result of India's current ranking below 100, they will be placed in Pot 2 for the FIFA Qualifiers. Being placed in Pot 2 among the Asian countries means India will only face one team ranked above them and two teams ranked below them during the qualifiers.

Under the guidance of Igor Stimac, the Indian football team have shown remarkable progress in the past year, and their current rankings reflect this success.

Indian football fans, who have provided unwavering support, have expressed immense delight and confidence in the team's growth under Stimac's leadership. Here are a few tweets:

India's participation in Asian Games still in doubts

India's participation at the Asian Games 2023 issue has been a major point of discussion in recent months. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has implemented a rule, allowing only the top eight teams in Asia to participate in the upcoming competition in China.

Given that Sunil Chhetri and Co. are placed 18th in Asia, both Indian football fans and Igor Stimac have protested this decision and urged the officials to reconsider.

Supporters of Indian football are emphasizing the team's progress in recent weeks, making a renewed plea to the IOA to reconsider their stance.

What upcoming competitions await the Indian national team?

India are currently unbeaten in the last 11 games while conceding just two goals despite facing difficult opponents like Kuwait and Lebanon. While their recent success indicates progress, upcoming fixtures will pose a formidable challenge for the Blue Tigers.

Firstly, Igor Stimac's men are set to compete in the King's Cup in September in Thailand, facing the likes of the hosts Thailand, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Following that, they will travel to Malaysia for the Merdeka tournament in October, where they might face Lebanon again. The Blue Tigers also have the opportunity to played against Palestine and Malaysia.

Subsequently, the highly significant 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will also take place, with India placed in Pot 2. After these games, the ultimate test of their resolve awaits as India will travel to Qatar in January 2024 to participate in the Asian Cup.