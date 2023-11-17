Sunil Chhetri, whose name has been etched in Indian football history, garnered interest from a Spanish second-tier club during the summer transfer window, as reported by Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. However, Chhetri, who had just signed an extension, remained committed to Bengaluru FC’s cause.

Chhetri, who turned 39 earlier this year, has remarkably continued his form for both club and country. He has been India’s talisman under Igor Stimac and continues to perform at a high level. Given his consistent performances, it’s unsurprising that clubs are attempting to sign him, despite his age.

Chhetri boasts an array of records and honors in Indian colors, becoming the third-highest active goal scorer in international football with 93 goals, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This also isn’t the first instance of Chhetri garnering interest from Europe. He previously played for the MLS club Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and plied his trade with the Portuguese giants Sporting CP’s B team in 2012.

After stints with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the earlier stages of his career, Chhetri has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to Bengaluru FC for more than a decade. Over this period, he has amassed 250 appearances across competitions, scoring 108 goals and winning seven major honors with the club.

He is still going strong and has been an important component of Bengaluru FC during Simon Grayson’s reign. Bengaluru FC, who are currently struggling in the ISL, will once again rely on Chhetri’s expertise to bail them out of a tough situation.

India will bank on Sunil Chhetri’s leadership in the upcoming months

The Indian men’s football team have struggled in matches where Chhetri hasn’t been in the starting lineup. But this reliance on the skipper is also down to the country’s inability to produce a striker of Chhetri’s caliber.

However, there is no doubt that Chhetri has been India’s key goalscorer in the past year. The 39-year-old clinched the Golden Boot in the SAFF Championship, contributing five goals to help retain the trophy.

While there has been an improved contribution from teammates, Stimac continues to depend on Chhetri when facing difficult opponents. Beyond his goalscoring prowess, Chhetri’s off-the-ball intensity has become a crucial aspect of India’s gameplay in the past year, which is a testament to his fitness and commitment to the national team.

India are scheduled to take on Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 21, and Chhetri’s leadership and experience will be instrumental for the team to achieve a positive outcome against one of Asia’s best teams.

Following the qualifiers, India will participate in the AFC Asian Cup in January, and it could well mark Chhetri’s final appearance in Asia’s premier competition.

India face a difficult test in the group stages, as they are up against three top oppositions in Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. However, they will hope to give their best and secure a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.