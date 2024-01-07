"Sunil Chhetri is no different" - India captain's 'killer instinct' compared to likes of Wayne Rooney by team's assistant coach Trevor Sinclair

The new assistant coach of the Indian Men's Football Team, Trevor Sinclair has heaped praise on the team's skipper Sunil Chhetri.

When asked about his thoughts on Chhetri in a conversation with RevSportz, the former Manchester City winger said:

"I have played with a lot of good players like [Jermaine] Defoe, [Les] Ferdinand, [Wayne] Rooney, Michael Owen and they all had that killer instinct. Sunil is no different."

The 50-year-old, who joined the team ahead of their training session in Qatar on New Year's Eve last week, further added:

"He is a class act! I only know him for few days and he is a serious character, serious about winning, competing, and training at his best. He is dependable. When you need just that one moment of magic in the final third, his finishing, he has already showcased to the world."

I am feeling very privileged and can only see this Indian team get better and better from here - Trevor Sinclair

Extending his praise to the entire group of Indian players, Trevor Sinclair was positive that the team is heading in the right direction under head coach Igor Stimac.

"Very professional, respectful, and hardworking group. I am joining a project that has already started and I have seen that straight away. Discipline in the group, standard of training and it is not a dream job for me as a lot of hard work in this group has already been undertaken.

"I am feeling very privileged and can only see this Indian team get better and better from here. Spirit and belief are there, and there are some leaders in the group who set standards for the young players."

On India being placed alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B at the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the former England International said:

"You do get results with a team with right spirit, with right fitness levels, right strategies and right belief. Support can produce results that people would not have believed can happen. I started my career in the English fourth tier.

"I had a dream and ended up playing for England in the World Cup. So, that belief these players need to have and from my perspective, I see that belief in these players day in, day out."

India's 2023 Asian Cup campaign starts on January 13 in Al Rayyan against Australia. The Blue Tigers face Uzbekistan at the same venue five days later and Syria on the 23rd of January at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.