"That kind of calendar in Indian football, you have to trust and expect one day it’ll change" - East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat

East Bengal FC head coach, Carles Cuadrat, has expressed his disappointment about the hectic scheduling of matches in Indian football.

East Bengal, who won the 2024 Indian Super Cup last month, began the second leg of this season's ISL on February 3 with the Kolkata derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Red and Gold Brigade then faced NorthEast United FC a week later. Having already encountered Mumbai City FC at home on February 13, they will be playing four matches in 12 days, starting with the game against Hyderabad FC.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's away fixture against bottom-ranked Hyderabad FC on Saturday, Cuadrat said:

"It’s becoming ridiculous. That kind of calendar in Indian football, you have to trust and expect one day it’ll change. A lot of things happen behind the scenes. We request things that are not happening by unprofessionalism and bad direction. For one side, they gave a calendar for the first half of the league where every team plays 11 games, but they just gave the calendar and asked us to postpone two of the games for after Christmas."

"So you have weeks to prepare the calendar, and finally, you give a schedule of 11 games and ask the club to postpone the games against Mohun Bagan and FC Goa," he continued. "That is ridiculous, but have to accept it. And to play now seven games in one month (February) so one injury (we got two) or suspension (we got three) brings big consequences. Room to improve for Indian football."

Expand Tweet

"The team will be ready to fight for the three points" - Carles Cuadrat

About the upcoming away challenge against a depleted Hyderabad FC side, an optimistic Carles Cuadrat asserted:

"We know that it's the kind of games that we have to win to be in the top positions. Everyone is very focused. We have two important players out, Nunga and Mahesh. But at least we will have four foreigners, which means the team will be ready to fight for the three points."

When asked his opinion on the race to the playoffs with several teams vying for the sixth spot, the gaffer stated:

"There is no favourite among these teams right now. We’ve told the players that we don’t have to go to that bad mind state, we need to understand the situation. We must welcome the new players, help them to adapt, and make them understand about Indian football and what we need from them to be competitive in the next month and a half when we’ll try to see how we can reach playoffs."

With center-back Jose Antonio Pardo ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury, East Bengal FC have roped in Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic.

Highlighting the fact that the club worked well in finding a perfect replacement for the injured player, the Spaniard added:

"I am very disappointed about Pardo’s injury because he was helping us a lot. But it's top-level football and we have to try to achieve the best for the team to keep in the competition and it was very difficult to find players at that moment in the market. But fortunately, we have been working well with the scouting. We have an injury and we replaced him very fast."

Carles Cuadrat also confirmed the unavailability of Harmanjot Khabra for the next two matches as the Indian defender is still in recovery.

East Bengal FC are currently at 11th spot with 12 points from 13 matches in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table. With nine matches remaining, they need to bounce back from the recent defeats and start accumulating points to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.