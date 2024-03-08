"The Indian national team will have great success in the future, because of the ISL base" - Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis has heaped praise on the Indian Super League (ISL) by terming the league as a perfect base which will yield great success for the Indian national team in the future.

Speaking to the ISL's official website, the 47-year-old expressed how much of an impact the league has created on the Indian players apart from emphasizing the importance of the tournament.

"The first division of the championship in any country is the step that any player needs to take to progress to the national team. The Indian Super League in all factors is helping this step become more stable and make every player more confident. The Indian national team will have great success in the future, because the base, i.e. the ISL, helps create a power base for the national team to take the step up," the Greek tactician stated.

Punjab FC are the latest entrant to the ISL fraternity, having been promoted to India's premier division after winning the 2022-23 I-League. They finished the season with 52 points from 22 matches, 10 ahead of the second-placed Sreenidi Deccan.

"The I-League win was one championship in my coaching career that I will never forget" - Staikos Vergetis

Vergetis, who joined the club in August 2022, not only steered Punjab FC to the I-League title in his first season in Indian football but also became the first-ever head coach to achieve promotion to the ISL.

About the I-League triumph and the historic feat of getting promoted to the ISL, the Punjab FC bossman, who admitted that the title win is something he will never forget in his coaching career, opened up by saying:

"As a human being, I had so many emotions and powerful moments that we lived through last year. It’s not only the celebration and fiesta. It’s the emotions in the dressing room, the emotions before big games, team spirit, and it’s all one family, and nobody can break the family. As a coach, I show the improvement of my team. We improve our players individually, and the team collectively. The I-League win was one championship in my coaching career that I will never forget."

An elated Vergetis also spoke highly about the young Indian players and their hunger to learn more. He sounded optimistic about the future of Indian football both at the country and club level and went on to add:

"I believe 100 percent that Indian players are very good receivers of information. They are very disciplined boys, who understand and do things that make you happy. This gives a lot of motivation and emotion. The youngsters want to learn a lot and they give their best to make their coach happy and improve themselves. It is what I dream to see for Indian football, to see better results for the national team and also for clubs when they compete against their foreign counterparts."

Punjab FC are currently ninth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 20 points from 18 matches, trailing the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC by a point.

Although the Shers managed just a solitary victory in the first leg of the season, Staikos Vergetis' men have turned their fortunes around in the second leg, having won four out of the six matches they have played so far.