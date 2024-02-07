"The Indian players listen to everything that you tell them" - Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera recently opened up on how important it is to know the players personally as a coach so that he can help them improve on all fronts.

Speaking to the ISL's official website, Lobera admitted how much he loves working in India and with the Indian players who according to him are so keen on learning constantly.

“India is a special place to work with Indian players because they want to learn a lot," Lobera said. "They listen to everything that you tell them. It’s important to understand their personal lives. There are families behind these players, and if you get success by doing a good job in clubs, your life can change."

"As a coach, it’s very important for me to improve the level of players, but it’s also important to help players in their personal lives and situations because if you want to have a good situation on the pitch, you need to have stability on the pitch too. I like to have players who have a positive outlook towards challenges," he added.

Sergio Lobera is a familiar name in Indian football, having already managed Mumbai City FC and FC Goa successfully in the ISL. After his tenure with the Chinese club, Sichuan Jiniu, he returned to India ahead of this season as Odisha FC's new head coach in May last year.

Expand Tweet

"One of my main jobs is to increase the number of players playing in the national team" - Sergio Lobera

While playing under Sergio Lobera at FC Goa, players including Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Brandon Fernandes went on to represent the Indian Men's National Football Team.

The determined 47-year-old gaffer, who wants to replicate his FC Goa success story at his new club Odisha FC, stated:

"Individuals shine when the team does well. Odisha FC have a number of young players with an amazing future. One of my main jobs is to increase the number of players playing in the national team. I did this in FC Goa. When I went there, they had only one-two players playing in the national team, and then a lot of players went to the national team. This is also my target in Odisha FC."

An elated Spaniard further went on to add about the future of the current set of talented young Indian players, saying:

"They have a great future, but also a good present, because they need to help us to achieve results, as we are in a professional setup and we need to win. I am very excited with the job we can do with some players in the future. We have young talent and in four-five years, maybe some of these players will be big stars in Indian football"

Acknowledging the challenges of being a coach, Lobera highlighted how crucial it is to strike a balance between individual and collective targets.

"The main job of a coach is to manage a group to get a good performance," the Spaniard continued. "Managing a group means a lot of things, not only about tactical and technical situations, but to do it with different persons and targets, also with individual targets, as everyone wants to win the Golden Boot and similar awards. We need to manage the balance between individual and collective targets."

"When you work in different countries, customs, and mentalities, you cannot compare Chinese, Moroccan, Spanish, and Indian players. As a coach, I learnt a lot about this because you need to put a lot of effort to get performance from different clubs, people, customs, and persons," he added.

Odisha FC are currently on top of the league standings with 30 points from 14 matches. Their next game is against one of Sergio Lobera's former clubs, FC Goa, that are currently in the second spot with 27 points from 11 matches and the only unbeaten team in this edition of the ISL.