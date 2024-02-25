"The level of football in ISL has decreased after the Asian Cup" - Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has expressed that the level of football has gone down in the ISL after the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's upcoming ISL home game against FC Goa on Sunday, February 25, a disappointed 46-year-old said while addressing the media:

"Since December and the period of Asian Cup – we noticed that all the teams who sent players to National Team since we re-started these teams have suffered. Now we can see that the level of football in ISL after the Asian Cup has decreased a little bit with intensity with quality, there are many games which aren’t on the same level as they were before."

Vukomanovic further went on to heap praise on teams like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, and Odisha FC for maintaining their consistency despite the absence of several national Team stars in their line-ups.

"You can notice that the teams which are in good form and are the most consistent and now playing quality games are teams which had less National Team players like -Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, hats off to them to keep playing consistently without National Team players and with all the quality they’re now in a good position," he added.

"Even if we call Kolkata the ‘Mecca of Indian Football', the training conditions are disastrous" - Ivan Vukomanovic

The Blasters have been badly affected due to the injuries to most of their players this season thereby making it extremely difficult for Ivan Vukomanovic, who didn't get to have a fully fit squad available so far.

About his club's unfortunate situation, the gaffer asserted:

"We are in a long process of improvisation in a short period where actually losing players. These many injuries affect us in a big way, we need to keep changing the way we play, missing key players leaves a big hole behind. It disturbs our preparation."

The disastrous training conditions available in Kolkata, popularly referred to as the 'Mecca of Indian Football' has come to the attention of the Kerala Blasters boss who opened up by saying:

"About the training grounds, even if we call Kolkata the ‘Mecca of Indian Football’ – you go there, the training conditions are disastrous, you can’t get training grounds. In one of the Durand Cup matches we lost out Dimi, Marko and Saurav due to injuries because of the conditions, all these things are out of our control and we know it’s painful but we’ve got to deal with it."

On FC Goa, the Serbian admitted the fact that Manolo Marquez's men are one of the best teams in the ISL and also highlighted the importance of approaching the game with a fighting spirit.

"We are facing one of the best teams in the league, I think they also are finding themselves now in a less good period, again they’re suffering with injuries and other issues. We have got to get back to the game with fighting spirit and great mentality on the pitch fighting each other, getting intensity in the game and running a lot to overcomes the opponents," Vukomanovic added.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently fifth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 26 points from 15 matches, thereby trailing league leaders Odisha FC by six points.

Although Ivan Vukomanovic's men were on top of the table upon the conclusion of the first of this ISL season, the recent slump in their form has made it difficult in their quest for the maiden silverware.

Nevertheless, they still have seven more matches to bag as many points as possible and finish the season on a high hopefully with the trophy.