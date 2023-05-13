"The team is very motivated" - Sudeva Delhi's Shubho Paul keen to overcome Bengaluru FC challenge in the RF Development League final

On the merit of overcoming RF Young Champs in a toiling 1-0 victory, Sudeva Delhi FC have booked a date with Bengaluru FC in the final of the RF Development League.

Despite the Blues being the defending champions, Shubho Paul, the explosive marksman from the Delhi-based club, stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that his side aren't eager to wave the white flag.

Speaking ahead of the RFDL final, which is on May 14, Shubho underlined the I-League outfit's intent to go toe-to-toe with Bengaluru FC.

"We are feeling great and our players, staff, and coaches are very happy. Even in the final we'll try to win. The team is very motivated. Bengaluru are the defending champions so obviously we're expecting a high-intensity match, however, we'll give our 100 percent," he said.

Although Sudeva were on a fine run of form heading into the semi-final stages of the RFDL, winning three of their matches and drawing one in the group stages, RF Young Champs were expected to be a stern test. Possibly a little too stern.

But a team from the national capital netted in the 67th minute through Seilenthang Lotjem. Defender Chungkham Jackson pulled off a delicate chipped pass that Lotjem brought down with perfection and then helped it past RFYC goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar.

Looking back at the semi-final tie, Shubho discussed:

"Playing them on any day for any one would be very difficult. On the top of that, we're playing in these conditions for the first time and haven't even trained here. So initially it was a bit difficult for us, but as the minutes rolled by, we started controlled the proceedings."

Shubho Paul opens up about his time with the Bayern Munich World Squad and his future plans

Quite like a quintessential overnight success story, Shubho Paul emerged in the headlines of mainstream media houses across the country on June 7, 2021. Then-17, the striker from Sudeva had been handpicked by Bayern Munich for their 15-man World Cup squad.

But for Shubho and the people who rallied alongside him on this glorious journey, there was nothing overnight about this attainment. Across competitions, the young forward has proved his attacking potency year after year, and looking back at his time at Bayern, he only believes it will elevate his skills in the near future.

"There were a lot of great players at the camp, and playing alongside them has improved my game. In the next ground, the senior team of Bayern Munich used to practice and I would get to see them. Watching them train also taught me a lot," Shubho said reminiscing his time with the Bayern Munich World Squad.

Asked if he had the good fortune of interacting with any of the senior players of the German heavyweights, Shubho disclosed:

"No, in-person I haven't interacted with any players from the Bayern senior team but over video call, I had an opportunity to talk to Jamal Musiala about the game."

During the interaction with Sportskeeda, Shubho time and again emphasized that he wasn't ready to just rest on his laurels - the Bayern Munich selection, the I-League exposure, or the pool of goals. He's eager to make the leap into the top division of Indian football soon.

Asked if as a native of Salkia, West Bengal, the prodigal talent would be interested in representing either of the two Kolkata giants in the near future, Shubho responded:

"Yes, it's everyone's dream to play in clubs from their home state. If I get an opportunity to play in East Bengal or Mohun Bagan in the future it would be great."

Could a blistering performance in the RF Development League final be Shubho's ticket to the next level? Well, the platform is set, and the eyes are focusing in, so the coronation day for Sudeva's prince might just be around the corner.

