"There are players who will score goals till they die" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has heaped praise on striker Carlos Martinez, who has netted five goals and provided one assist in the 2023-24 ISL season.

The 37-year-old also contributed with three goals each in the 2023 Durand Cup and at the recently concluded 2024 Indian Super Cup. He was signed from FC Andorra last summer on a free transfer and has proven to be a sensational acquisition for Goa.

Speaking to the Times of India ahead of his side's top-of-the-table clash against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on Friday (February 9), the 55-year-old manager said,

"It’s not easy to arrive in a new country and play very good football,” explained Manolo. “There are lot of cases where very good players arrived in India but could not adapt to the team, the league, the atmosphere or the country. I’ve known Carlos for a long time, since 2005. Last season, at age 36, he scored nine or ten goals in the Spanish second division. There are players who will score till they die"

Marquez also opened up about what defines a team when the going gets tough. The former Las Palmas head coach added:

"It’s very difficult to always stay on top. One day, you will lose, and when you lose, it’s how you react that defines a team"

The Gaurs are currently the only unbeaten team in the ongoing edition of the ISL, having won eight and drawn three out of their 11 matches so far. With 27 points, they trail league leaders Odisha FC by just three points and currently sit in second in the table with three games in hand.

"Sandesh’s absence is crucial because of the character that he adds to the team" - Manolo Marquez

FC Goa star Sandesh Jhinghan injured his knee during India's 1-0 group-stage loss against Syria in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

About the impact of the injured Indian centre-back's absence on the team, Manolo Marquez said, via the aforementioned source:

"Sandesh’s absence is crucial because of the character that he adds to the team. We have options (at the back). Narayan (Das) was very good in the games he played. I know Nim, he’s a very good defender. We have Jay (Gupta) as centre back, Carl (McHugh), we have lot of players now"

Crediting Khalid Jamil for Jamshedpur FC's 3-2 away win against Mumbai City FC last Sunday (February 4) despite being 2-0 down at the break, Marquez said:

"The other day I was watching Mumbai (City) and at the end of the first half, I said wow. They had an incredible 45 minutes, though a 2-0 scoreline is always dangerous when you think it’s all settled. They had a lot of fear (in the second half) and finally lost the game. Khalid (Jamil) was brave with the substitutions"

Explaining the unpredictability of the beautiful game, the immensely experienced gaffer, who won the ISL with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season, asserted:

"The target for the top five teams is to become champions. Any of them can win. I don’t think the sixth-placed team comes into the picture because the (points) difference is too much. Football is unpredictable, changes constantly, and we don’t know what will happen"

Manolo Marquez's men will be looking to continue their golden run in the next 11 matches to not just clinch the title, but also to end the season as 'The Invincibles' with an unblemished record.