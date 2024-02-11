"This is the first time I'm getting all the unparalleled facilities that a football player or a club needs" - Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has heaped praise on the club's management and even went on to add that there is nothing negative to say mention about it.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, ahead of the Highlanders' clash against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, an elated 46-year-old stated:

"It's my pleasure to be the coach here. This is the first time that I am getting all the unparalleled facilities that a football player or a club needs. So, I want to grab this opportunity and give my best. The management is supporting us, so there is nothing negative to say."

Since taking over the reins at Jamshedpur FC, having replaced Scott Cooper in December last year, the former Indian international steered his side to a semifinal finish at the 2024 Indian Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The Red Miners have begun their ISL era under Khalid Jamil on a good note, registering a 1-1 draw at home against NorthEast United FC before scripting a sensational 3-2 comeback victory against Mumbai City FC away from home.

"All the good results that we have got are due to the players, I just motivate them" - Khalid Jamil

Admitting the fact that his players are giving their best to achieve positive results on the pitch, Khalid Jamil credited the success entirely to them, saying:

"The players are working very hard. The foreign players are very mature, the Indian players are doing good. The seniors and the juniors are pulling together, so it's a mixed effort. All the good results that we have got are due to the players. I just motivate them."

Acknowledging the importance of crowd support during the home matches, he urged his team's supporters to turn out in large numbers at the Furnace so that the players would feel motivated to go the extra mile.

"We need the fans' support. The players can't perform at the same level without fans. With them, the player gives extra and is motivated and also has a pressure to perform," Jamil said.

When asked about the playoff aspirations for the season with his team witnessing a massive transformation post his takeover, the gaffer, who is a prominent name in the Indian footballing fraternity, replied:

"We are just focusing on the next match. It will be better to go step by step. We have to make the most of our home games. The target is to perform well."

About Sunday's opponents Bengaluru FC, who are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win against Chennaiyin FC, Khalid Jamil added:

"It is a difficult game. We are playing against Bengaluru FC who are playing well. They were good in their last game. They have many experienced players like Sunil Chhetri. They have top foreign players and they have a good coach. We can't take it easy. We have to fight to get a positive result against Bengaluru FC"

Jamshedpur FC are currently eighth with 13 points from 14 matches while the Blues are seventh with 14 points.

The race to the playoffs is now wide open, with several teams vying for the sixth spot. Hence, a victory on Sunday evening would do a world of good for both clubs to increase their chances of a top-six finish.