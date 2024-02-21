"We always say that everyone defends and everyone attacks" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has emphasized the importance of collective team effort when it comes to achieving positive results on the pitch.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's away fixture against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, February 23, the 42-year-old said:

"It’s collective. We always say that everyone defends and everyone attacks. We are a team. It’s not just about the back-four or the midfielders, but it’s the entire team and they are doing really well."

Having begun the second half of this ISL season with a 3-2 defeat at home against Jamshedpur FC, the Islanders bounced back strongly by winning their next two games against East Bengal FC (away) and Bengaluru FC (home).

"We have to be switched on from the first minute because Chennai are a very good team" - Petr Kratky

Heaping praise on Mumbai City's upcoming opponents Chennaiyin FC, Petr Kratky opened up about the challenges of facing Owen Coyle's men at the Marina Arena.

"It will be a very difficult game. We have to be switched on from the first minute because Chennai are a very good team and have quality in it. The coach is good, they will try to win the game. They are playing at home and it will be difficult for us. But we are looking forward to the game and the environment," he said.

Joining Karatky in the press conference was 22-year-old left-back Akash Mishra, who spoke about his experience of playing alongside experienced defenders at Mumbai City.

"It’s the same like training. We play the same way as we train. Of course, we have Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Krouma, Mehtab and I am the youngest one there. But the experience and guidance we get by playing with them improves our defensive structure," he stated.

The Indian international further spoke about his team's approach for the upcoming game and Chennaiyin's defense.

"It will be difficult. When we play away, the opponents have home advantage. We will approach this game like any other ISL game and will go with the mentality to win away. We have trust in our forwards, and if we defend properly, then our forwards will have chances to score goals," Akash added.

Mumbai City are currently third in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 28 points from 14 matches, trailing league leaders Odisha FC by three points.

The defending League Shield winners will be hoping to yet again finish the season at the pole position and thereby retain their crown.