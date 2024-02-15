"We knew that we would lose one day" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez after unbeaten run ends against Mohun Bagan | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa's unbeaten run in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to an end on Wednesday, February 14, when they were beaten 0-1 in Fatorda, Goa.

While FC Goa dominated proceedings in the first half and created a lot of chances, they could not quite put the final nail in the coffin for the Mariners to swallow.

Mohun Bagan's Australian forward Dimitri Petratos broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, which ended up being the only difference between the sides.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez said that a draw would have been a fair result in the game.

"We knew that we would lose one day. My feeling is that in other games that we won, maybe we didn't deserve it. And today was even because the goal was not a chance. I think that a draw would have been a fair result today,” said Marquez.

“In football, it's very difficult to win or draw every game" - Manolo Marquez

Marquez also admitted that it is quite difficult to win every game in competitive football.

Up till this game, the Gaurs had enjoyed an unbeaten run at the top end of the league table, with just four drawn encounters in twelve encounters.

With this result, they remain in the second position with 28 points to their name, while Odisha FC continue to rule the standings.

“In football, it's very difficult to win or draw every game. One day you have to lose, which was today,” said Marquez.

“For me, they are good teams. You can see both teams after the defeats. How we will react now is important. If we react as a competitive team, it means that we are a good team; if we lose two or three consecutive games, it means that we don't deserve to be on top or second in the table,” he added.