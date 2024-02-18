"We are ready for Bengaluru FC and whatever they throw at us" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky not just heaped praise on Bengaluru FC but also sounded optimistic about the ability of his side securing three points from the game despite all the challenges that will be thrown at them.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their home fixture against the Blues on Sunday, February 18, Kratky said:

"I think we are ready for Bengaluru FC and whatever they throw at us. It is all about being switched on during the 90 minutes and applying yourself on the field. We know they are a quality team, and they can hurt us, so it is all about hard work, and I am very confident about the group."

"It doesn’t matter who we are facing, because we just need to concentrate and do our best on a daily basis. We are aware of the quality, but we have to put our best foot forward at all times. We always want to win for sure," he added.

"We showed that we can play good football" - Petr Kratky

Petr Kratky highlighted the importance of carrying the winning momentum into the upcoming match against Bengaluru FC.

"In the last game, there was a desire to bounce back and there was heart in the performance. We showed that we can play good football and we just have to continue with that and show that it was not just a one-off situation. We need to carry on with that kind of performance in the next game against Bengaluru FC," he stated.

Having begun the second half of the ongoing ISL edition with a 3-2 loss against Jamshedpur FC at home, Mumbai City defeated East Bengal FC 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, February 13.

Kratky also opened up about the significance of a complete squad being available for the game with key players returning from injury and suspension by saying:

"I think this is good to have the full squad available because everyone is important in the team. I'm very happy that the boys are back and they are happy to play so this is the most important (thing) and now it's just about us selecting the best possible XI, such that we can go out there and get the desired result."

Petr Kratky's men are currently fifth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 25 points from 13 matches. The defending League Shield winners, who are six points behind league leaders Odisha FC, have nine more games to bag as many points as possible and repeat the historic feat yet again.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are placed 10th with 15 points from as many matches.