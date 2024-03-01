"We respect Jamshedpur FC but there is no need to panic" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has stated that each opponent is unique and thus, the approach should also be different in every game the team plays.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, ahead of his side's upcoming home fixture against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, Habas heaped praise on the visitor's gaffer, Khalid Jamil.

"We adapt something, not too much because all opponents are different and now (Jamshedpur FC) is the case," Habas said. "But obviously, I have to talk before with the players, because we have trained during the week, about the terminal aspects in relation to the match.

"Each match is different, each opponent is different. And for that we have to change the terminal things. Not bad, (Khalid) Jamil is doing a good job. We respect the opponent but there is no need to panic."

Jamshedpur are unbeaten in the second leg of this ISL season so far. They have won three matches, while the other two games ended in a draw. The transformation has been significant ever since Khalid Jamil took over the reins with the club eyeing a playoff spot given the good run of form recently.

"My players have a strong mentality" - Antonio Lopez Habas

Mohn Bagan Super Giant also has an unblemished record since the return of bossman Antonio Lopez Habas, who replaced Juan Ferrando at the helm in January. Having begun the second leg with a draw against arch-rivals East Bengal FC, the Mariners won their next three fixtures before the away game against Odisha FC ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Habas sounded optimistic about the efforts and the mentality of his players ahead of the clash against Jamshedpur FC. He said:

"My players have a strong mentality for the match, giving it their full 100%. Indeed, the upcoming match against Jamshedpur FC is crucial for us."

Despite having scored 28 goals in this edition of the ISL so far, the Kolkata giant's conversion rate isn't that good given that they have created 164 goal-scoring chances.

Expressing his thoughts on the same, Habas asserted:

"I don't worry about that because we have the possibility, we have chances, we have the opportunity. We have the chance to score, go. That's it. No chances, no score. For that, I am not worried about this aspect because we generate a lot of situations, and a lot of chances, and that is good for the team. We can’t win the matches every time with a 5-0 or 3-0 scoreline."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is currently placed third in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 30 points from 15 matches, and trail league leaders Odisha FC by five points. With seven more matches to be played, they are certainly a serious contender for this season's League Winners' Shield. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC is in the sixth spot in the standings with 20 points from 17 matches.