"We didn't want to sign players just for the sake of signing them" - Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle on the lack of activity in January transfer window 

After a disappointing Kalinga Super Cup campaign, Chennaiyin FC return to action in the Indian Super League (ULS). They are set to face Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 7.

The Marina Machans are currently placed ninth in the standings with 12 points to their name, but they are very much in contention for the playoff spots. Only one point separates them from sixth-placed NorthEast United FC, who have played a game more.

Chennaiyin FC returning to action after a two-week break, which would have given them the time to recharge and focus on the second phase of the season.

Head coach Owen Coyle, addressing the media ahead of their clash against Bengaluru, stated that his side are certainly ready to compete for the final playoff spot which is up for grabs.

"The break was certainly not ideal because, in a league situation, you want to have continuity and consistency," said Coyle. "But a lot of good things happened in the Super Cup, and we are ready to go for it in the second half of the season. Six games at home, four away and we have a great opportunity to be in the playoffs. That’s our aim."

"Everything’s in our own hands and we will decide our own fate. So we’re excited and looking forward to that. It’s a great opportunity to get this club back in the playoffs, where we have not been for a very, very long time. But for now, we will look to go to Bangalore and do the double over them, which would automatically take us to the top six," he added.

Bengaluru FC have also had a rather poor start to the season, as they are currently placed 11th in the standings. However, only one point separates them from Chennaiyin FC.

Quizzed about the job new head coach Gerard Zaragoza had done so far and how much of a challenge it would be to face the Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Coyle explained:

"Of course, Gerard Zaragoza is a very good coach, but he’s just walked into the door. It’s not fair to comment on the job he’s done so far. But Bengaluru FC are a big-spending club and invested heavily while having bonafide Indian international players. You just have to look at the January window, where they have signed Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary, who are two outstanding Indian internationals."

"We work with a different model, but we know Chennaiyin has always shown they have punched above their weight. Our focus as a whole is to develop and grow young players. I’m excited about that and that’s what we have to continue doing. We have to make sure we are doing our best and push ourselves into the top six," he continued.

Just because somebody spends more money, it doesn’t guarantee anything – Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Numerous questions have emerged concerning Chennaiyin FC’s aspirations in the transfer market. While their playoff rivals, including Bengaluru FC, East Bengal FC, and Punjab FC, have significantly bolstered their squads, the Marina Machans have only secured the loan signing of Mobashir Rahman from East Bengal.

This situation certainly raised the question of whether the club was willing to invest in the squad. However, Coyle explained that while they did attempt to add players, the club did not want to sign players merely for the sake of it.

"We tried very hard in the January transfer window, but we could not sign the players we would have loved to have. We didn't want to sign players just for the sake of signing them. I wanted bonafide starters and players who can improve and make us better. That’s how you build good teams," he elaborated.

"Moreover, the January window is a difficult market, because not many good players will be available. Now, our focus is on achieving the top six spot. The opportunity for us is to make sure when we’re on the field now, that we capitalize those games. I hope the young players we have can rise to the challenge as everything is up for grabs," Coyle added.

The Scottish tactician also emphasized that merely adding players does not guarantee success. Coyle believes that the current Chennaiyin team is capable of challenging for a place in the top six and will continue to improve as the season progresses.

"I understand the thinking, that others have spent a lot of money and they’ve really pushed you out, but it doesn’t guarantee them anything. Everybody’s budget is a budget they have and ultimately you have to work within your means. Just because somebody spends more money, it doesn’t guarantee anything. I never work to compare with anybody else because comparison is the thief of joy," he stated.

"I’m also not going to run away from the fact that we’d love to have added, but we’re not going to take other players just to add numbers. Ultimately, we will look to build a team that’s going to make our supporters proud. For now, we need to keep getting better and when we do that, trust me, at the end of this journey, we’ll all be smiling," Coyle concluded.

Ninthoi Meetei joined his head coach in the press conference. The 22-year-old winger, who has two goals to his name this season, has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dull season for the club. He believes that this break has helped the team reflect on the season and work on certain aspects of the game.

"The break was really important for us. Two weeks after the Super Cup, we worked really hard and followed the process, doing a lot of conditioning and finishing. The team is focused on the upcoming match against Bengaluru FC. During the games, we work hard but miss the key opportunities, so we worked on this aspect during the break," Meetei averred.

After the clash against Bengaluru, Chennaiyin FC have another southern derby in store, as they will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Chennai on February 16.

A win on Wednesday, however, would propel them to sixth place, four points above Bengaluru FC.