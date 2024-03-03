"We will be watching these 2 matches against Afghanistan very carefully" - AIFF official about Igor Stimac's future

An All India Football Federation (AIFF) official has stated that the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second-round matches against Afghanistan will be closely watched when asked about the future of Indian head coach Igor Stimac.

Speaking to the Times of India, the official, who also highlighted the difference in the standards and intensity of India's performance in comparison to that of other teams during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, opened up by saying:

"To be honest, we will be watching these two matches against Afghanistan very carefully. After what unfolded in the Asian Cup, we are very wary of things. The difference in standards and intensity (in Qatar) was alarming. We are certainly not taking Afghanistan lightly, more than half of their squad plays abroad. A lot would depend on how this tie turns out and on the outcome."

A dismal show at the continental showpiece event saw the Blue Tigers lose all three group-stage matches they played against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

Indian fans were disappointed with the team's failure to neither secure a point nor score a goal in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Igor Stimac's men need to produce dominating displays against Afghanistan to erase the ghosts of Qatar

Ever since the poor outing at the Asian Cup, head coach Igor Stimac's future has been under the scanner with fans lashing out at the Croatian.

With the focus now shifting entirely to the second-round World Cup qualifier games against Afghanistan to be played on March 21 (away) and March 26 (home), only a dominating performance from India can erase the ghosts of Qatar in addition to saving Stimac's job.

The head coach is under immense pressure to deliver the results in the remaining matches as India are in a good position, being placed third in Group A with three points from two matches, and can't afford to lose the golden opportunity of qualifying for the next round from here.

While India's campaign kicked off with a 1-0 away victory over Kuwait, the Blue Tigers suffered a 3-0 defeat in the second game at home against Asian champions Qatar.