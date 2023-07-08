"When did we sign Jose Mourinho?" - Fans applaud Igor Stimac's brutal honesty as he demands changes to Indian football

Amidst nationwide celebrations over India's triumph in the 2023 SAFF Championship, there is one man who refuses to be content and is already focusing on the future. Head coach Igor Stimac, who has earned widespread praise for significantly improving the team, is refusing to rest on his laurels and has called out the need for changes.

While the Croatian expressed satisfaction with the team's performances over the past two months, he firmly asserts that there are various areas the players can improve on.

As reported by the Times of India, Stimac also opened up on the need to change the league structure which will, in turn, benefit the players in the long run.

Furthermore, he has expressed his desire for a four-week training camp prior to the Asian Cup. However, this request appears uncertain due to the scheduling of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is set to begin in September.

Stimac said on the topic:

"I'm not happy, the boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in the final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary. Certain things need to change and change fast. There must be a clear acceptance of my plan and it has to happen within the coming weeks. We cannot wait till January for that conversation to start.

"Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level."

The Indian footballing fraternity has certainly warmed to Stimac’s ideas and fully backed the head coach's belief in the team's need for greater exposure before significant tournaments.

Given the stagnation that Indian football has faced due to inadequate planning in leagues and national team camps, supporters lauded Stimac's honesty and unwavering commitment to improving the football setup.

Here are a few reactions to Stimac’s quotes:

Souravvv @_literallymeee_ @90ndstoppage Absolutely on point. And that's why a 6 week camp before Asian Cup is a must. @90ndstoppage Absolutely on point. And that's why a 6 week camp before Asian Cup is a must.

shahid @ShahidFcb17 90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball https://t.co/5TJsI3Iviw Give him what he wants he's getting the results stimacball beautiful twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… Give him what he wants he's getting the results stimacball beautiful twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s…

ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತನಯ @ManjuKBye twitter.com/fni/status/167… football news india @fni



#indianfootball "But hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." - Igor Stimac "But hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." - Igor Stimac #indianfootball https://t.co/raSwFWuxsf Fire fire fire. Now Ball is with AIFF 🤣 Fire fire fire. Now Ball is with AIFF 🤣😭 twitter.com/fni/status/167…

RIshi Kumar 🇮🇳 @RIshi_Kumar92 @90ndstoppage The national team must always be the first priority. AIFF and FSDL must act accordingly. @90ndstoppage The national team must always be the first priority. AIFF and FSDL must act accordingly.

forhan @relicF14 @90ndstoppage Bro really be speaking too much fax these days @90ndstoppage Bro really be speaking too much fax these days https://t.co/sJV37DluK8

Immanuel Ravikumar @machamanny 90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball https://t.co/5TJsI3Iviw I love how’s calling out all this. We need this for Indian football twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… I love how’s calling out all this. We need this for Indian football twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s…

Stimac's willingness to take action has drawn comparisons from fans to legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who is known for fearlessly speaking his mind when necessary.

Furthermore, Stimac's on-field actions, such as the red card drama in the SAFF Championship, display certain similarities to Mourinho. Nevertheless, for Indian football, this signifies a positive stride forward as it underlines Stimac's dedication to the cause.

Here are a few more reactions:

Akshay @a_akshayy 90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball https://t.co/5TJsI3Iviw When did we sign Jose Mourinho? twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… When did we sign Jose Mourinho? twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s…

Tanuj Birua @supersonicbirua



The players with better all-around education will easily adapt to the tactical demands in a short period. In India, you fall short behind in all aspects, you need extra time to generate synergy, cohesion & adaptation demands. 90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball Igor Štimac on need for a long preparation time for NT? 🗣️ : "Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level." [via TOI] #IndianFootball https://t.co/5TJsI3Iviw I said it in reply to the Hammer account.The players with better all-around education will easily adapt to the tactical demands in a short period. In India, you fall short behind in all aspects, you need extra time to generate synergy, cohesion & adaptation demands. twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… I said it in reply to the Hammer account. The players with better all-around education will easily adapt to the tactical demands in a short period. In India, you fall short behind in all aspects, you need extra time to generate synergy, cohesion & adaptation demands. twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s…

Dhruv Kumar @DhruvKumar8700 @90ndstoppage There are 22 official languages in India but Igor Stimac only speaks facts @90ndstoppage There are 22 official languages in India but Igor Stimac only speaks facts

Raviteja @ravitejab2209 .



exactly what I was expecting to hear from the Indian Football management. 90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage Igor Štimac on winning back-to-back 3 trophies? 🗣️ : "I'm not happy, the boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary." [via TOI] #IndianFootball Igor Štimac on winning back-to-back 3 trophies? 🗣️ : "I'm not happy, the boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary." [via TOI] #IndianFootball https://t.co/km4NQCEKmy Elite Mentality @stimac_igor exactly what I was expecting to hear from the Indian Football management. twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… Elite Mentality @stimac_igor🐐.exactly what I was expecting to hear from the Indian Football management. twitter.com/90ndstoppage/s… https://t.co/kqWsJTU5Cv

India head coach Igor Stimac urges national set up to compete in challenging environments

In addition to openly addressing several concerns, Igor Stimac stressed the importance of exposing players to challenging environments to improve their abilities further.

He also emphasized the need for prompt action to ensure continuous and consistent progression.

"We in India are not living in the real world. The gap with the rest of our competitors will only increase if we drag our feet. We have to decide whether we want to play in India and be happy or go out and try to compete with the rest of the world,” Stimac said.

India are certainly on the right track, especially with Igor Stimac at the helm. Following their SAFF Championship triumph, they are set to participate in the upcoming King's Cup in September, followed by the Merdeka Cup in October, and the 2026 FIFA qualifiers in November before playing the Asian Cup next year.

Poll : 0 votes