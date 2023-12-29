NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match

NorthEast United FC will host FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League on Friday. This will be both teams' final game before the ISL pauses for the winter international break.

The Gaurs come into this game on the back of a stunning 4-1 victory against giants Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on December 23.

The result would have given them enough confidence to tear into a rather measly-looking NorthEast side next.

The Highlanders, in their previous game, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Christmas Eve. There has been wide unrest amongst their supporters, critiquing the lack of desire and commitment of some of their players to wear the club's badge.

NorthEast would want to showcase to their fans how keen they are on changing the narrative on Friday. However, they will face an uphill task against FC Goa, who have been unbeaten all season under new manager Manolo Marquez.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Narayan Das, Leander D’Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil.

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, Devendra Murgaokar.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK); Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh; Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux; Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS; Nestor Albiach.

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Seriton Fernandes; Carl McHugh, Rowlin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh; Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadaoui.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Match details

Match details: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 29, 2023, Friday.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jay Gupta, Asheer Akhter, Sandesh Jhingan, Tondonba Singh; Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS, Phalguni Singh; Noah Sadaoui, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui | Vice-captain: Parthib Gogoi

Fantasy suggestion 2: Mirshad Michu (GK); Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Tondonba Singh; Romain Phillippoteaux, Brandon Fernandes, Phalguni Singh; Noah Sadaoui, Parthib Gogoi, Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Brandon Fernandes | Vice-captain: Carlos Martinez