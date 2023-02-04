After a narrow defeat in their last ISL 2022-23 match, Jamshedpur FC are set to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, February 4.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season and are placed at the tail end of the table. However, the Red Miners, second from bottom, have shown some promising signs in recent weeks, with key players returning to form after a dismal start.

Last time out, they took an unlikely lead against Mumbai City, courtesy of Boris Singh's goal. However, the Islanders bounced back to score twice late in the game and snatched the points away.

Nevertheless, head coach Aidy Boothroyd will be pleased with many aspects of his team's performance against the best team in this season's ISL.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



The Men of Steel are back on the road and head to Guwahati to face the Highlanders tonight



#JamKeKhelo #NEUJFC A BATTLE AWAY FROM HOME AGAINST NORTHEAST UNITED FC ⚔The Men of Steel are back on the road and head to Guwahati to face the Highlanders tonight A BATTLE AWAY FROM HOME AGAINST NORTHEAST UNITED FC ⚔ The Men of Steel are back on the road and head to Guwahati to face the Highlanders tonight 💪 #JamKeKhelo #NEUJFC https://t.co/19p9jBDaqS

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have won just one game this season. Vincenzo Annese joined the club in December but has failed to turn the fortunes around. New signings Alex Saji and Hira Mondal have performed well, but the team has lacked quality in all areas of the field.

Kerala Blasters FC were the most recent team to ease past the Highlanders. The Tuskers defeated Annese's side 2-0, recording 25 shots in total, compared to 10 by their less-fancied opposition.

Things are undoubtedly looking bleak for NorthEast United, but they will hope to secure a positive result when they go up against Jamshedpur.

A playoff berth is out of the equation for both sides, so they will be playing only for pride. The Highlanders currently have four points to their name, while the Red Miners have nine. Both teams played 16 games each so far.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Hira Mondal could remain on the sidelines as he missed NorthEast United FC's last game against Kerala Blasters due to an injury. Annese may also look to rotate his lineup and provide opportunities for youngsters in the squad.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad. Rafael Crivellaro, who was dropped against Mumbai City FC due to tactical reasons, could return to the starting lineup in place of Harrison Sawyer.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineup

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu; Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Gurjinder Kumar; Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi; Parthib Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny; Wilmar Jordan Gil..

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder; Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Looking at the struggles of NorthEast United and Jamshedpur this season, this game could swing either way. However, the Red Miners have shown signs of improvement in recent outings and will enter this game as marginal favorites.

They have creative sparks in Rafael Crivellaro and Ritwik Das, which might prove to be the difference on Saturday.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-3 Jamshedpur FC.

Poll : 0 votes