Seeking to recover from consecutive defeats, FC Goa will travel to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to face NorthEast United on Sunday, January 15.

After producing an upset against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Highlanders have suffered back-to-back defeats and remain rock-bottom in the points table. With just three points to their name, their playoff hopes appear to have vanished, but they will play for their pride and the fans.

Last time out, Vincenzo Annese’s side performed admirably against Bengaluru FC. However, they were punished by a last-minute winner by Alan Costa, which further piled on their misery.

Annese took a more defensive approach and looked to hit their opponents on the break. It worked in his team’s favor for large parts of the game. As a result, he could line up in a similar fashion against FC Goa.

The Gaurs, meanwhile, are themselves back from poor results. This game is crucial for the away side, as they are now only three points ahead of seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC and eighth-placed Bengaluru FC. They have dominated possession and arrived in promising positions, but the final ball has been lacking in their recent outings.

In their previous game, Hyderabad FC overcame FC Goa with a scoreline of 3-1. Although the Guars looked threatening, the Nizams were ultimately clinical in front of goal. A victory in Guwahati would take them above Odisha FC to 5th in the standings.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: NorthEast United vs FC Goa, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and FC Goa will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on January 13, 2022.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The game between the Highlanders and the Gaurs will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Poll : 0 votes