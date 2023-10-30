The first game of matchweek six of Indian Super League (ISL 2023/24) will see Odisha FC square off against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, October 31.

The Juggernauts come into this fixture on the back of consecutive league defeats against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC. Their only win in four games came against Maziya.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, come into this fixture having played a goalless draw against FC Goa. They have a solitary victory in four appearances.

While the league is in very early phases, both teams will want to to pick up all three points when they face each other. In the head-to-head, Bengaluru FC have the better stats, but all with come down to who performs better tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Aniket Jadhav, Michael Soosairaj, Diego Mauricio

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Kezia Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: October 31, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mourtada Fall, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amey Ranawade, Slavko Damjanovic, Ahmed Jahouh, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. | Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amrinder Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Carlos Delgado, Puitea, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Rohit Kumar, Curtis Main, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Sunil Chhetri

Captain: Jerry Mawhmingthanga. | Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri.