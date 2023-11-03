Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

In what promises to be an exciting clash, Super Cup 2023 winners Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on November 3.

Odisha, with seven points from five matches, has displayed resilience and determination in their recent performances. Despite conceding early goals in their last outing, the Juggernauts showcased remarkable spirit to claw back into the game.

Their two wins, one draw, and two defeats highlight their competitive edge, but defensive lapses remain a concern for Coach Lobera.

Facing them is NorthEast United FC, riding high with eight points from five matches, comprising two wins, two draws, and a loss. The Highlanders' journey has been marked by a consistent upward trajectory, with a lot of promise in the last few matches.

In their last game, NorthEast United FC made an impressive comeback in the final minutes to secure a victory against Jamshedpur FC. This highlights their determination and never-give-up attitude.

Therefore, this upcoming match between the Kalinga Warriors and NorthEast United FC is expected to be exciting as Odisha will be trying hard to fix their defensive issues against NEUFC, who are coming into this game with an intent to secure all three points.

Match Details: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

Match: Odisha vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 31

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast details

The match between Odisha and NorthEast United will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST on November 3.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live streaming details

The match between Odisha and NorthEast United can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8.00 pm IST on November 3.