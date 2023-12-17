OFC vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24, Match 56

Former ISL champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) will face off against Odisha FC (OFC) in the 56th match of the ISL 2023-24 campaign at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 17.

The home side, Odisha FC, are brimming with confidence, having secured four wins in their eight games to currently occupy the fifth position in the standings. Additionally, the team has earned a spot in the Interzone semifinals of the AFC Cup, providing them with extra motivation for the upcoming match.

Under the guidance of coach Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC boast a balanced roster and are determined to climb higher in the points table.

In contrast, the Nizams find themselves in a challenging situation, languishing at the bottom of the table with only four points and no victories in the current campaign. The team is in a rut, and their lacklustre performance raises concerns about their playoff aspirations. A win is crucial for Hyderabad FC to revive their season and keep their playoff dreams alive.

The contrasting form of the two teams sets the stage for an intriguing battle at the Kalinga Stadium. While Odisha FC aim to build on their recent successes, Hyderabad FC desperately need a turnaround to salvage their season.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Squads to Choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Probable 11

Odisha: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Joseph Knowles, and Jonathan Moya.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream 11 Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Nikhil Poojary, Lenny Rodrigues, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Vice-captain), Joseph Knowles, Diego Mauricio (Captain)

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Mark Zothanpuia, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Joseph Knowles (Captain), Roy Krishna (Vice Captain)