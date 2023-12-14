PFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24, Match 52

League debutants Punjab FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in a bid to secure their first victory in the ISL 2023-24 edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, December 14.

Punjab FC finds itself in a challenging situation, being winless in their debut ISL season despite putting forth tremendous effort. They have managed five draws and suffered four losses so far, placing them second to last in the league table. Nevertheless, they demonstrated resilience in their recent match against East Bengal FC as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have enjoyed a robust start to ISL season 10 with five wins, two draws, and two losses in nine matches, securing the second position in the league.

Recent reports indicate that their key player, Adrian Luna, will be sidelined due to an injury. Without him, the attacking link might be compromised. The Kerala Blasters will need to tread the away game challenge carefully.

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Date and Time: December 14, 2023, 8 PM

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters: Probable 11

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitris Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Ashish Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Prasanth K, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, and Rahul KP

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Suggestion 1

Ravi Kumar, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Juan Mera (Vice Captain), Kwame Peprah, Rahul KP, and Luka Majcen (Captain).

# Fantasy Suggestion 2

Sachin Suresh, Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai (Vice Captain), Mohammed Aimen, Prasanth K, Madih Talal, and Dimitris Diamantakos (Captain)