Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

League debutants Punjab FC will host NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2023-24, on Friday (October 6) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab FC, yet to secure a win in their opening matches, will view this match-up as a crucial opportunity to make a mark on their home turf. They have had a disappointing start to the season after losing to Mohun Bagan and FC Goa.

A victory here would not only boost their confidence but also help them establish a strong connection with their fans.

On the other side, NorthEast United FC, under the guidance of Juan Pedro Benali, has shown promise in the Durand Cup, reaching the semis. A convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in ISL last week further solidified their start to ISL.

The Highlanders' key player Parthib Gogoi has already made his mark by scoring two goals in as many games, adding firepower to their attacking unit.

With this being the first-ever encounter between the two teams in the ISL, anticipation and excitement run high among fans, making this an intriguing encounter.

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted lineups

Punjab FC: Kiran Limbu (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Mohammed Salah, Prasanth K, Ashis Pradhan, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Luka Majcen, Madih Talal, Wilmar Jordan.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Miguel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Rochharzela.

Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win?

Looking deeper into the upcoming match, both Punjab and NorthEast United exhibit distinct strengths.

Despite their early setbacks, the side from Punjab will display a resilient defensive line led by Nikhil Prabhu, aiming to thwart NorthEast's attacking advances. They also have players like Luka Majcen, who can disrupt any opponent's defensive line.

However, NorthEast United FC's offensive strategy has undergone significant changes this season. Even against Mumbai City FC, they showed promise and their 3-0 victory against Chennaiyin highlighted their attacking form, spearheaded by the in-form Parthib Gogoi. A victory for NorthEast United FC seems plausible.

Prediction: NorthEast United 3 - 1 Punjab