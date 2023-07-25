"Really looking forward to playing in the Kolkata Derby" - Mohun Bagan SG's new signing Jason Cummings

The shared history of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, the undeterred supporter base, and the stars on display make the Kolkata Derby a showpiece event every calendar year. Now, another big fish is yearning to establish himself among the greats to have graced the fixture in yesteryears.

Jason Cummings, one of the shining stars from the previous A-League season, was roped in by Mohun Bagan Super Giant a few weeks back.

The 27-year-old has been touted by many to be one of the best incoming not just to MBSG but even the Indian Super League (ISL) in the recent past. He scored 21 goals in the A-League last season while playing for Central Coast Mariners.

More importantly, he was part of Australia's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad and made an appearance against France in their opener. Cummings was on the bench when the Socceroos bowed out against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the Round of 16.

During the unveiling ceremony of the club’s new jersey for the upcoming season, Cummings while responding to questions from journalists underlined that he was looking forward to playing in the Kolkata Derby.

“I watched the videos of the derby and the kind of player I am, I like to play in big games. I am a big-game player,” the talismanic forward said. "We will try to win every game with as many goals as we can. As a striker, I love scoring goals."

"Personally, I want to score as many as I can in every match, be it the derby or any other match. I am really looking forward to playing in the Kolkata Derby. I know it's a big game here. The fans are crazy and I want to do well, and score goals for them," he added.

Why did Jason Cummings decide to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

Once the rumors of Jason Cummings joining the Green and Maroon Brigade were steadily turning into reality, many wondered why an international player, arguably at his peak would decide to move to the ISL.

Well, Cummings clarified his transfer citing the ambition of the club and the passion of the supporters as his primary reason for making the plunge.

“I watched loads of videos before I came here and I was really surprised by the fans here. They are really passionate fans and that's something that made me want to come here and play for such a big club, an ambitious club,” he explained.

“I come at 3 in the morning and I have loads of support. Everywhere I go, I have loads of support. Even on social media. That’s the reason I came here.”

Despite adding Cummings to their ranks, the Mariners haven't didn't stop strengthening their squad.

In a single transfer window, the club has managed to land a troika of Indian stalwarts - Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad. Furthermore, there's also a certain Armando Sadiku, who featured for Albania in the UEFA Euro 2016, the Kolkata Giants have brought in.

The Australian striker lauded this ambition from Mohun Bagan and said:

“Mohun Bagan are one of the most successful clubs. They won the Hero ISL and still, they wanted to sign me and some other great players as well. This shows the passion and ambition of the club and where they want to go.”

“That's why I am here to help the club and help myself. Sharing the dressing room with the best players in India, be it foreigners or Indians, I know that I have to give my 100% on the field or on the training pitches. This will help me grow and help the team to win matches,” he added.

The management and the club will also be hoping the same. MBSG have acquired a galactico-esque squad but now they will have to hope that Juan Ferrando can make these individuals function in a system. If they do, Cummings' blistering exploits throughout the season could crush their opponents.

The club will begin their 2023-23 campaign at the Durand Cup on August 3 when they face Bangladesh Army FT at the VYBK in the tournament opener.