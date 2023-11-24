Bengaluru FC were keen on signing Sahal Abdul Samad from Kerala Blasters FC in summer transfer window - Reports

Sahal Abdul Samad bid farewell to Kerala Blasters, the club that he had called home for over six years, in the 2023 summer transfer window. He put pen to paper on a blockbuster deal with Mohun Bagan SG. Since his move to the Kolkata Giants, the 26-year-old has been cherishing a bright start to his career at the new club.

However, according to TOI journalist Marcus Mergulhao, Sahal Abdul Samad had an undeterred interest from another club before deciding to join Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru FC, who had long admired the creative midfielder, were intent on landing the signature of their arch-rival's talisman.

Furthermore, Mergulhao reported that there were plenty of efforts from the Blues and their senior management was even in touch with Sahal's representatives. An official offer was made but ultimately the midfielder decided to join Mohun Bagan. But BFC did try till the end to sway his decision.

The attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract with the Mariners, keeping him at the club till 2028. He has been in fine nick since donning the Green and Maroon jersey.

A look at Sahal Abdul Samad's form since joining Mohun Bagan SG

After muted performances in the Durand Cup, Sahal Abdul Samad started to prove his mettle with a goal against fellow ISL club Odisha FC in the AFC Cup. He further built on that momentum with an assist against Punjab FC, and then a brace of assists against Chennaiyin FC.

Against Maziya in the AFC Cup, Sahal was once again on the money, providing the assist for Jason Cumming's winner in the 92nd minute. In comparison to his spell at KBFC, the 26-year-old has seemed like a more complete product under the guidance of head coach Juan Ferrando.

The midfielder has already become an integral part of Mohun Bagan's attacking unit and the Mariners will hope that Sahal can continue to bloom at the club.