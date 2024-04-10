Chennaiyin FC in advanced talks to sign Jamshedpur FC's Jitendra Singh: Reports

Chennaiyin FC are in advanced talks to sign Jamshedpur FC's Jitendra Singh, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. Although the player, whose contract expires in May 2024, has attracted interest from several clubs, he has now agreed personal terms with the Marina Machans.

The 22-year-old began his career with the AIFF Elite and has also represented the Indian Arrows whom he left in July 2019 to join Jamshedpur FC. Jitendra made ten appearances for the Red Miners in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL in addition to featuring in three matches for Khalid Jamil's men at the 2024 Indian Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Overall, the Kolkata-based player has so far played 66 games for Jamshedpur FC in which he has a solitary assist to his name. He was also a part of their 2021-22 squad that went on to clinch the ISL League Winners' Shield.

Given his credentials, age and ISL experience, Jitendra will undoubtedly be a great addition to Chennaiyin FC's armor for many more years to come.

Chennaiyin FC are on the verge of making it to the 2023-24 ISL playoff

Having already played all 22 matches of this edition of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC are out of the race for the playoffs. With 21 points, they are tenth in the 2023-24 ISL points table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are sixth with 27 points from 21 matches.

The two-time ISL winners have staged a dramatic comeback late in the season, winning four out of their last five matches. The 2-1 victory in a must-win game over NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, April 9, not only helped them extend their winning run but also made them the first-ever ISL team to have registered three consecutive comeback victories despite being a goal down.

The side will be hoping for an East Bengal FC defeat against Punjab FC on Wednesday, April 10. If the Kolkata giants overcome Punjab FC, then Chennaiyin FC need at least a draw from their last league fixture against FC Goa in Fatorda.