Mumbai City FC is in advanced talks to sign FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes on a free transfer this summer, according to IFTWC - Indian Football.

Brandon began his ISL journey with Mumbai City FC during the second edition of the league back in 2015 and featured in just two matches for them throughout the season. Apart from his stints with the Gaurs and the Islanders, Brandon has also represented Mohun Bagan, Sporting Club de Goa, and Churchill Brothers FC in his career.

Ever since joining FC Goa in July 2017, the Indian international has gone on to represent them in 122 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals in addition to 29 assists. It will be a massive loss for the club if they lose their captain given the fact he is not just a versatile player on the field but has also served them for so long, having joined as a 22-year-old youngster.

Over the years, Brandon has been an integral part of the FC Goa set-up and has won three major titles with them - the 2018-19 Indian Super Cup, the 2019-20 ISL League Winners' Shield and the 2020-21 Durand Cup.

The Margao-based player has played 22 matches for the Indian National Men's Football Team in which he has seven assists to his name.

Can FC Goa go all the way and clinch their second ISL League Winners' Shield?

Expand Tweet

With 32 points from 17 matches, Manolo Marquez's men are currently placed fourth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table, thereby trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by four points.

Despite remaining unbeaten in the first 12 matches of this season, FC Goa's fortune went down as they suffered three consecutive defeats - against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC. They put aside those disappointments and came back strongly with a 1-1 away draw against Mumbai City FC and a 1-0 victory at home against East Bengal FC in the last two games.

Nevertheless, with five matches remaining, they will be hoping to replicate their 2019-20 ISL heroics by bagging as many points as possible from those fixtures.