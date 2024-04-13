Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, April 13, Sreenidi Deccan FC host Shillong Lajong FC in the I-League 2023-24 at Deccan Arena, Hyderabad.

Sreenidi Deccan FC have had a fabulous season, winning 13 and losing four of their 23 games. They are second in the points table. After D. Castañeda opened the scoring in the 41st minute, Inter Kashi levelled from the spot the 85th minute.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong suffered a 2-1 loss to table toppers, Mohammedan SC. A. Gómez of Shillong scored the opening goal, but Mohammedan’s Douglas Rosa bagged the equalizer in the 15th minute off a penalty.

E. Kozlov scored an own goal midway through the second half, handing Shillong their eighth loss and third in a row.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Details

Match: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

Date and Time: April 13; 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Head-to-Head

Sreenidi Deccan and Shillong Lajong have met only once, in the reverse fixture in November. Both teams scored twice. Rosenberg Gabriel scored two goals for Deccan, while Takuto Miki and Ronney Kharbudon netted for Shillong.

Matches Played: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 0

Shillong Lajong FC Won: 1

Draw: -

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Probable XIs

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Eli Sabia Filho, Abhishek Ambekar, Jagdeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Rilwan Hassan, William Alves de Oliveira

Shillong Lajong FC

Rajat Paul Lyngdoh (GK), Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Phrangki Buam, Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Shano Tariang, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan have enjoyed their I-league campaign with 13 wins, including two in the last five games. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong are in poor form, losing their last three games.

Hence, Deccan are likely to have an upper hand.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan is expected to win.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel