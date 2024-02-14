Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreenidi Deccan will host Tiddium Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in a match in the I-League at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 14.

The Deccan Warriors had their previous game against NEROCA postponed and have now played a match less than their rivals for the title Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala, and Real Kashmir.

TRAU have not had the best of times this season and are primed to get relegated. However, they have had to suffer a lot owing to strife in their home state of Manipur.

They are ranked right at the bottom of the table with 7 points to their name at the moment.

Sreenidi know that they have to pick up all three points here to challenge for the pole position in the league, and they can ask for no better cannon fodder than TRAU at home.

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU: Match details

Details: Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU, I-League 2023-24

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad

Timing: 4:30 PM IST on 14 February 2024

Broadcast/ Streaming: No live broadcast

Sreenidi Deccan players in training (Credits: SDFC media)

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU: Predicted lineups

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes, Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, and William.

TRAU: Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar, Pritam Kumar Singh, Gerard Williams, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sunil Benchamin, Deepak Singh L, Arun Singh Khumanthem, Abraham Okyere, Bidyananda Singh, Danish Aribam, and Robinson Singh Soraisam

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU: Prediction

When these two teams met earlier this season in the reverse fixture, Sreenidi emerged victorious over TRAU by a whopping 5-0 scoreline. One can expect something along similar lines in this game as well.

TRAU do not look like they have covered all their defensive bases well, and the Deccan Warriors will thrive upon that on the way to a comfortable win.

The likes of William, Rilwan Hassan and Lalromawia will be licking their lips in anticipation of facing TRAU again, this time in the comfort of their home conditions.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan 3-0 TRAU