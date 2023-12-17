TRAU vs Namdhari preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) take on Namdhari Football Club in the 45th game of the I-League 2023-24 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

TRAU have struggled this season and have won just one out of nine games. They're 13th in the points table. They have registered seven losses and one draw. TRAU’s only win this season came in their last game against Inter Kashi. They won the game by three unanswered goals.

Meanwhile, Namdhari FC have had the same luck as TRAU and are languishing in 12th place. They have one win, six losses and two draws to their name. They have lost four of their previous five games in the competition.

TRAU vs Namdhari Match Details

Match: TRAU vs Namdhari

Date and Time: December 17; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Municipal Stadium

TRAU vs Namdhari Head-to-Head

It will be the first game between TRAU and Namdhari. There's no head-to-head record available for this game.

Matches Played: 0

TRAU Win: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Draw: 0

TRAU vs Namdhari Probable XIs

TRAU

Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Gerard Geron Augustus Williams (c), Sunil B, Manash Protim Gogoi, Pritam Kumar Singh Soraisam, Khumanthem Arun Singh, Danish Aribam, Abraham Okyere, L Deepak Singh, Bidyananda Singh Ningthoujuam, Soraisam Robinson Singh

Namdhari

Nishan Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Manbir Singh, Harmanjot Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Stephen Acquah, Imanol Arana Sadaba, Manvir Singh (c), Jaskaranpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh

TRAU vs Namdhari Match Prediction

Both teams have been struggling at the bottom of the points table. TRAU are coming off a win in their previous game. The momentum might help them overpower Namdhari in the upcoming match.

Prediction: TRAU are expected to win the game

TRAU vs Namdhari Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel