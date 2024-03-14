TRAU vs Rajasthan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 15, Friday, TRAU take on Rajasthan FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

TRAU are coming off a 2-1 win over Namdhari FC. Harmanjot Singh opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Issahak Nuhu Seidu doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. Namdhari’s Harmanpreet Singh scored, albeit in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered their fifth win following four straight draws. They showcased dominance against NEROCA in their previous outing, securing a 5-1 victory.

Marin Mudrazija netted a hat-trick, while Richardson Denzell and Lalchungnunga Chhangte also scored.

TRAU vs Rajasthan FC Match Details

Match: TRAU vs Rajasthan FC

Date and Time: March 15; 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

TRAU vs Rajasthan FC Head-to-Head

Rajasthan FC and TRAU have an evenly matched head-to-head record, with each team securing victory twice in four encounters. Rajasthan emerged victorious in the reverse fixture this season.

Matches Played: 4

TRAU Won: 2

Rajasthan FC Won: 2

Draw: -

TRAU vs Rajasthan FC Probable XIs

TRAU

Aaryan Anjaneya (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Theko Hriivei Carlos Pao, Deepak Singh L, Shitaljit Singh Atom, Sardor Jahonov, Issahak Nuhu Seidu

Rajasthan FC

Anant Shah (GK), Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Sairuat Kima, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Novin Gurung, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Richardson Kwaku Denzell (C), Marin Mudražija

TRAU vs Rajasthan FC Match Prediction

Rajasthan FC and TRAU have a closely contested head-to-head record. However, Rajasthan secured victory over TRAU in their last meeting in December 2023.

Additionally, their recent 5-1 triumph against NEROCA puts them in good stead ahead of the rematch.

Expect Rajasthan to build on their previous victory and complete the double over TRAU.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win

TRAU vs Rajasthan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel