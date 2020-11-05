The iconic 'Number 7' jersey is historically one that is reserved for exciting stars and players who bring something special to a team. On certain occasions, it is handed to the most experienced player, and other times wore by the captain himself.

Thus, it is no surprise that there were a few raised eyebrows when young Komal Thatal was recently handed the Number 7 jersey by Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan. With head coach Antonio Lopez Habas's choice continuing to generate interest, we take a closer look at the West Bengal club's 20-year-old mercurial talent.

The Rise Of Komal Thatal

The period between 2017 and 2019 was a forgettable one for Atletico de Kolkata (ATK). The 2017-18 season ended in disaster, as head coach Teddy Sheringham was dismissed following a 9th place finish. The management then chose to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur star Robbie Keane as player-manager.

The new approach failed to deliver as the management turned to Steve Coppell, with Ashley Westwood handling footballing operations at the club. The 2018-19 season saw some much-needed improvement, as ATK managed a sixth-place finish despite fielding a squad devoid of star players.

The 2018-19 season witnessed the rise of 17-year-old Komal Thatal. At the time, the youngster was part of the FIFA U-17 World Cup squad and put in an impressive performance in the group stage fixture against the United States. Although he didn't play the final two matches of the World Cup, Thatal's displays were enough to secure a contract with one of India's biggest clubs.

While many of Thatal's U-17 teammates joined developmental club Indian Arrows in the I-League, Thatal was fast-tracked to the ISL with ATK. His impressive work ethic coupled with his composure was rewarded with two appearances in his first season at the club.

Komal Thatal made his debut against Jamshedpur FC in January 2018, when he came on in the 90th minute. The winger became the youngest footballer to play in an ISL match, however, ATK would go on to suffer a 1-0 defeat.

The following season saw Thatal become an integral part of the ATK midfield, as Steve Coppell had few overseas options to choose from. The youngster was handed a start in the club's first match of the season against Delhi Dynamos and the game saw ATK claim an important 2-1 away victory.

Thatal's consistent performances saw him cement a place in the side. He would soon go on to score his first-ever ISL goal against Bengaluru FC in a 2-1 loss.

Style of Play

Fans of the Indian Men's National U-17 Team will know that Komal Thatal is generally deployed in the wings. The left-wing position is ideally suited for the youngster, given his pace and trickery. These were the standout traits in his display against the United States at the U-17 World Cup.

Although Rahul KP was selected ahead of Thatal, the latter's prowess with the ball at his feet made him an exciting young player to watch. Thatal's idol is Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, and the inspiration is clearly visible in his game.

The Future

The upcoming season of the ISL will witness Komal Thatal play alongside some of the biggest names in Indian football such as Sandesh Jhingan, Pronay Halder, and Prabir Das. This was already an exciting opportunity for the youngster to learn and with Jobby Justin's ACL injury, Thatal will receive added minutes.

The number 7 jersey has added to the substantial excitement around Komal Thatal. His ability to remain composed while continuing his remarkable development will be more important than ever.