2025 BWF Hylo Open: Preview, schedule, where to watch and prize money

After a hectic week of competition on the homeground of Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, badminton action will now turn to Germany with the 2025 BWF Hylo Open. India features an extensive contingent at the Super 500 and fans can expect some scintillating performances.

Leading the charge for India will be men's singles star Lakshya Sen. Sen has previously delivered exciting results in Saarbrucken, having won the 2019 SaarLorLux Open. With the World Championships medalist struggling to string together wins in recent tournaments, he'll be hoping that a return to a familiar venue will turn his luck around.

Also in action in the men's singles event at the Hylo Open will be the likes of Srikanth Kidambi and Ayush Shetty, while youngsters Unaati Hooda, Anmol Kharb, and Anupama Upadhyay compete in the women's singles event.

Notable Indians shuttlers who have chosen to skip the Super 500 include the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy.

2025 BWF Hylo Open: Where to watch

With the end of the season inching closer, shuttlers at the Hylo Open will be giving their all as they look to finalise their berths at the BWF World Tour Finals. Fans excited to catch this scramble as it happens can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF.TV for a livestream of the action.

2025 BWF Hylo Open: Schedule

This is what the schedule for the upcoming Hylo Open will look like:

Round of 32 - Tuesday & Wednesday, October 28 & 29

Round of 16 - Thursday, October 30

Quarterfinals - Friday, October 31

Semifinals - Saturday, November 1

Finals - Sunday, November 2

Timings for individual matches are subject to change and can be tracked on the official event website.

2025 BWF Hylo Open: Prize Money

The Hylo Open features a total prize money pot of US $475,000, with all players who move beyond the opening round getting rewarded for their efforts. The biggest winners will be the singles titleists, who receive $35,625. Meanwhile, doubles champions will walk away with cheques of $37,525. Runners-up in all five categories will be awarded $18,050.

