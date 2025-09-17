"Distance does not matter here"- Neeraj Chopra comments on his 84.85m throw in the qualification round of World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra has highlighted that the javelin throw distance does not matter in the qualification rounds of the World Athletics Championships as long as the minimum mark has been cleared. Chopra secured his place in the final with a 84.85m throw in his first attempt.
Speaking with nnis Sports after qualifying for the World Athletics Championships 2025 Final in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra opened up on his performance in the qualification round. Neeraj's first attempt throw covered a distance of 84.85m.
In the same round, Julian Weber came up with a massive throw of 87.21m in his second attempt. The minimum distance for the finals qualification was 84.50m. Explaining how the tournaments at the grand stage work, Neeraj said:
"I am feeling good. Distance-wise maybe you can say it is not good, but distance does not matter here. The good thing is I automatically qualified after the first throw."
"This is the first time for me that the final is happening on the next day itself. So, it's good that I qualified with one throw. I can go to the room and recover now fully for the big day."
Neeraj Chopra will be the favorite to win the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships 2025. He will enter the final as the defending champion.
"We are Indians, we have a habit of humidity and heat"- Neeraj Chopra comments on Tokyo weather
Neeraj Chopra traveled from Europe to Tokyo for the mega event. When asked if he prepared for the event in a special way because of the weather changes, Neeraj replied:
"Training was normal. I was in Europe, but the weather in Tokyo is different. We had come here 10 days before only. It takes 3-4 days to get adjusted after the jet lag. End of the day, we are Indians, we have a habit of humidity and heat, so it's not a problem."
It will be interesting to see if Neeraj can defend his world title successfully. Julian Weber can give Neeraj a run for his money, especially after the 87.21m throw in the qualifying round.