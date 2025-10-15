India's Ahmedabad recommended to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India's Ahmedabad may be seen hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. As per a report by Olympics.com, Ahmedabad was suggested as the host city for the event. The development was confirmed by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday, October 15.

The call to finalize the host nation will be made on November 26. This decision will be taken by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport and will be declared in Glasgow.

The event in 2030 will be the 24th edition. Birmingham, UK, hosted the previous edition in 2022. Glasgow is set to host the upcoming edition in 2026.

President of Commonwealth Games Association India, PT Usha, commented on the possibility of hosting the Games in Ahmedabad.

“It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad (Ahmedabad). The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” she was quoted as saying. (via the aforementioned source)

She added that the prestigious event in 2023 would serve as a medium to inspire the young generation.

Ahmedabad recommended as host city for 2030 Commonwealth Games after thorough review

The report added that India's Ahmedabad was recommended as the host city for the 2030 edition after a thorough review. Various aspects were reviewed, such as technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with the values of Commonwealth Sport.

Notably, Abuja in Nigeria also presented a proposal to be the host city along with Ahmedabad. India has hosted the Games in the past as well. The 2010 edition was held in New Delhi. India's best-ever performance came in the 2010 edition. They secured 101 medals and a second-place finish with 38 gold medals.

The country has also done well at the Games so far. In the previous edition in Birmingham in 2022, they secured a fourth-place finish.

