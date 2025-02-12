National Games 2025 Athletics: Ruchit Mori registers personal best to win gold in men’s 400m hurdles; misses out on Asian qualifying mark

Gujarat’s Ruchit Mori clinched the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the National Games 2025, delivering a personal-best performance at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand. Despite his remarkable run, Mori fell short of the Asian Athletics Championships qualification standard.

The 23-year-old clocked 50.97 seconds to secure the top-podium finish, edging out Punjab’s Hardeep Kumar, who finished second with a time of 51.02 seconds. Maharashtra’s Rohan Kamble claimed the bronze, clocking 51.77 seconds.

Mori’s winning time of 50.97 seconds marked a significant improvement on his previous personal best of 51.14 seconds, achieved at the Indian Championships 2024 in Panchkula. However, the effort was not enough to meet the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 49.19 seconds for the event.

While Mori’s gold-medal victory solidifies his position among the country’s top hurdlers, the gap to continental qualification remains a challenge.

Mori’s performance at the National Games adds another accolade to his growing career. He previously won bronze at the Indian U23 Championships in 2021, silver at the Indian U20 Championships in 2019, and another bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. His steady progress over the years reflects his potential, though a sub-49-second time remains a key target.

With the National Games title now in his bag, Ruchit Mori will be eyeing upcoming competitions to improve his timing and achieve the 49.19s mark needed for Asian-level qualification. His next major challenge will likely come at the other national meets, where he will have the opportunity to push for a breakthrough performance.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Men’s 400m hurdles final result

Ruchit Mori (Gujarat) – 50.97s (Gold) Hardeep Kumar (Punjab) – 51.02s (Silver) Rohan Kamble (Maharashtra) – 51.77s (Bronze) Dhaval Utekar (Services) – 51.83s Karna Bag (West Bengal) – 53.94s Manoop M (Kerala) – 54.32s Nikhil Bhardwaj (Services) – Disqualified (DQ) Aman (Haryana) – Disqualified (DQ)

