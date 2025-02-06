National Games 2025 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2

The second day of the National Games 2025 hockey competition is in the history books. It was an eventful day in Uttarakhand, where Haryana kicked off proceedings with an impressive 4-0 win against Karnataka in the women's division.

This victory helped Haryana open their account in the National Games 2025 hockey points table in Group A. Haryana own the number one position with three points from one match. Meanwhile, Karnataka are fourth, having suffered two defeats in two matches.

Group B teams were in action in the other two hockey matches of the women's division on Wednesday (February 5). Maharashtra crushed home team Uttarakhand 3-0 in the match that started at 10.30 a.m. IST.

Trending

Before that, Mizoram and Manipur played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 8.45 a.m. IST contest. Both teams earned a point each following the draw.

Odisha cruise to number 1 position in National Games 2025 hockey points table for men in Group A

Talking about the men's hockey matches now, Odisha opened their account in the standings with a 1-0 win against Madhya Pradesh. The win took Odisha to the top of the Group A points table, with their points total being three points from one match.

In Group B, Haryana played a high-scoring match against home side Uttarakhand. In total, 12 goals were scored in the contest, with Haryana scoring eight, while Uttarakhand scored four.

In the other Group B fixture that took place on February 5, Maharastra edged Tamil Nadu 2-1 to open their account in the National Games 2025 points table for Group B. Both Haryana and Maharashtra have three points each after their respective opening games.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have zero points to their name. Uttar Pradesh will start their campaign on Thursday (February 6) against Maharashtra at 3.45 p.m. IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback