National Games 2025 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

Karnataka moved up from second to first position in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group A in the men's division. The team from the southern part of India defeated Odisha by 2-1 in a group stage match played on February 6.

Thanks to the win, Karnataka now have six points from two matches. Karnataka's win has pushed Odisha down to the second position even though the Odisha-based team won their first fixture of the tournament as well.

Earlier in the day, Punjab defeated Manipur by 2-0 to register their first win of the tournament. Both Punjab and Odisha have three points each in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group A in the men's division.

Talking about Group B, Uttar Pradesh played out a goalless draw against Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh earned their first point of the tournament with this result, while Maharashtra retained the first spot, with their tally going up to four points.

Jharkhand secure top spot in National Games 2025 Hockey Points table for women in Group B

Shedding some light on the women's division now, Jharkhand have consolidated the number one spot in the National Games 2025 Hockey points table for Group B. The Jharkhand team crushed Manipur by 7-0 to take their tally to six points from two matches.

Manipur started their campaign with a draw against Mizoram. However, the crushing defeat at the hands of Jharkhand has kept them third on the points table.

In Group A, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh earned three points each by defeating Haryana and Odisha, respectively. West Bengal defeated Haryana by 2-0, while Madhya Pradesh beat Odisha by 3-2.

Madhya Pradesh hold the first position in the standings for Group A, followed by West Bengal in the second position. Haryana, Odisha, and Karnataka hold the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

