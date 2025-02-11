Uttarakhand wins 3 medals on 1st day of Judo competition in National Games 2025

Judo competition got underway at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand, and the home side put up a brilliant show on the first day of the tournament. Asmita Dey made Uttarakhand proud by winning the gold medal in the women's -48 kg category.

The other two medals for Uttarakhand came in the men's -60 kg category and men's -66 kg competition. Siddharth Rawat secured a gold medal in the 60kg division, while Ayush Mawri clinched a bronze medal for Uttarakhand in the 66kg category.

Talking about the -48kg women's category, Asmita Dey defeated Akanksha Shinde from Maharashtra in the final to win a gold medal for her state. The two bronze medalists in the -48kg women's division were Pradesh's Anant Yadav and Punjab's Pallavi.

In the men's -60kg category, Siddharth Rawat's excellent performance helped him beat Haryana's Lucky for the gold medal. The bronze medals went to Ajay from Haryana and Mani Sharma from Uttar Pradesh.

As far as the men's -66kg division is concerned, Rohit won the gold medal for Gujarat by defeating Haryana's Garvit in the summit clash. Uttarakhand's Ayush Mawri and Delhi's Abhijeet Malik bagged the bronze medals in that category.

Shraddha Chopra makes Maharashtra proud with a gold medal at National Games 2025

Elsewhere, Shraddha Chopra's excellent technique ensured that she defeated Gujarat's Maheruke Makwana and won the gold medal in the women's -52 kg category judo event. Mehak Singh of Chhattisgarh and Matulebi of Manipur won the bronze medals in that category.

Ankita of Haryana clinched the gold medal in the -57 kg women's event. The silver medal went to Shahin Darzada of Gujarat. Anita Chanu of Manipur and Samata Rane of Karnataka took the bronze medals home after failing to make it to the finals.

Overall, it was an exciting day of judo in Uttarakhand. Sports lovers enjoyed the thrill and action at the National Games 2025.

