IndyCar DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 The Thermal Club: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

The NTT IndyCar Series returns to action this weekend for the running of The Thermal Club Grand Prix in Thermal, California. It is the second race of the 2025 season.

For fans watching, they'll want to eye a few top drivers for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings sportsbooks, as of Tuesday afternoon EST, Alex Palou is the early favorite to win at +220 odds. This is no surprise as the three-time and defending IndyCar Series champion is also the defending winner at Thermal Club. Palou also captured the win in the season-opening race at St. Petersburg.

One of the other top drivers this weekend is Scott McLaughlin, who sits at +450 odds to win. McLaughlin placed fourth at St. Petersburg after starting the event from the pole. The seven-time IndyCar Series race winner can rarely be doubted and is riding the momentum of a top-five finish heading into Thermal Club.

Another driver to watch out for is Josef Newgarden, who's at +550 odds to win. The two-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner finished third in the season-opener at St. Petersburg. As a 31-time race winner and two-time title winner, Newgarden is never one to bet against.

A solid sleeper pick for this week is Kyle Kirkwood, who sits at +1600 odds to win. The two-time race winner placed fifth in the season-opener at St. Petersburg and will aim to keep the momentum rolling this weekend. While it's a solid strategy to have the top drivers on your bet slip, Kirkwood could be worth a play if he's able to break into victory lane.

Another strong sleeper pick would be Marcus Ericsson, who sits at +1800 odds to win. Ericsson is coming off a strong run at St. Petersburg a few weeks back as he placed sixth in the event after starting seventh. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner hasn't won since 2023, but this weekend at Thermal Club might be the time for Ericsson to end the drought.

One driver to avoid this weekend is Will Power at +1200 odds to win. The two-time IndyCar Series champion is coming off a 26th-place finish at St. Petersburg. He also failed to finish top 10 in the exhibition race at Thermal Club last year, therefore it might be smart to avoid betting on Power this weekend.

When does The Thermal Club Grand Prix IndyCar Series race begin?

Scott McLaughlin drives the #3 Dex imaging Team Penske Chevrolet during the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The NTT IndyCar Series is back on track this weekend with the running of The Thermal Club Grand Prix. The race is set to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST and can be watched on FOX.

Alex Palou enters as the latest winner after being victorious at St. Petersburg and is currently perched on top of the standings with 51 points. The three-time title-winner and defending champion will aim to go back-to-back in the first two races of the 2025 campaign.

