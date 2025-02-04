“Act like F1 doesn’t exist”: Insider shares his sharp piece of advice for IndyCar ahead of 2025 season

IndyCar insider and podcast show host Tony Donohue has voiced a different approach that the series needs to adapt ahead of the 2025 campaign. Donohue believes that for the sport to gain popularity and regain viewership momentum, it must shift its focus entirely to itself—rather than acknowledging other racing series like Formula 1.

While the sport of IndyCar has been on the rise in terms of competitiveness, viewership has been an issue that has persisted in the series under the regime of Roger Penske. The audience engagement of the series has failed to keep pace in recent seasons, with 2024 highlighting the concerning picture of the matter.

The 2024 season saw an average viewership of 1.3 million per race, marking a 2% drop from the previous year. Although the Indianapolis 500 provided a bright spot with 5.31 million viewers, the season finale in Nashville painted a worrying picture. The event attracted only 483,000 viewers, significantly lower than expected.

Adding to the challenge, the IMSA SportsCar Championship has gained traction, surpassing IndyCar in digital engagement, particularly on YouTube.

As the motorsport world prepares for the 2025 campaign, a prominent voice in the community has issued a recommendation for the series’ future direction. Tony Donohue, an insider of the sport and podcast host, recently took to social media to express his perspective, emphasizing the need for the series to forge its own identity. He said:

"#IndyCar has to run away from F1s shadow. If your driver goes on a show, let that show know it’s IndyCar. Your lead announcer should have IndyCar in the backdrop of his videos he’s posting. Act like F1 doesn’t even exist."

What is the new charter system coming into effect in IndyCar in 2025?

In addition to addressing its viewership issues, the series is introducing a new charter system in 2025. The system, announced in September 2024, guarantees chartered teams a starting position at every race, except for the Indianapolis 500.

This initiative extends through the 2031 season. It is aimed at providing financial stability to teams by securing participation in the lucrative Leaders Circle program. The program awards compensation to the top 22 finishers in the championship standings, ensuring a more sustainable model for team owners.

Ten team owners have been granted a total of 25 charters, with a maximum of three per team. The list of chartered 2025 teams includes:

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (3 entries) Team Penske (3 entries) Andretti Global (3 entries) Arrow McLaren (3 entries) Chip Ganassi Racing (3 entries) AJ Foyt Enterprises (2 entries) Dale Coyne Racing (2 entries) Ed Carpenter Racing (2 entries) Juncos Hollinger Racing (2 entries) Meyer Shank Racing (2 entries)

The 2025 IndyCar season is set to kick off on March 2 with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. FOX Sports will return to broadcasting the series after six years.

