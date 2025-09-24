After Will Power, Andretti Global signs his axed Team Penske strategist as IndyCar Team Principal

TWG Motorsports has announced the signing of Ron Ruzewski as the Team Principal for Andretti Global's IndyCar and Indy NXT teams. Ruzewski was the managing director at Team Penske and also Will Power's race strategist until May this year, when team owner Roger Penske axed him in the aftermath of the team's Indy 500 controversy.

During the qualifying weekend for the 109th Indy 500, the No. 2 and No. 12 Team Penske entries of Josef Newgarden and Will Power were found to have illegally modified rear attenuators. Tim Cindric and Ron Ruzewski, who served as the strategists for Newgarden and Power, were suspended by IndyCar.

The two entries were fined $100,000 each and relegated to the back of the 33-driver grid for the Indy 500. Roger Penske took strict action in the aftermath of the scandal, sacking Cindric, Ruzewski, and general manager Kyle Moyer.

In a press release on Wednesday, September 24, Andretti Global announced the signing of Ron Ruzewski, who was with Team Penske for over 20 years, as the replacement for Rob Edwards, who will transition to the role of Chief Performance Officer of TWG Motorsports.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Ruzewski to the TWG Motorsports family as the new Team Principal of Andretti Global," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports. "Ron’s impressive and successful career in motorsports brings a new perspective to our INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams. I have full confidence he will position the team strongly as we continue to build for the future."

Andretti Global's move to sign Ron Ruzewski comes three weeks after they signed Will Power, who will leave Team Penske after 17 years to replace Colton Herta in the No.26 Honda from 2026 on a multi-year deal.

Ruzewski is the second of the axed Team Penske leader trio to land a role at a rival team. In June, Arrow McLaren signed Kyle Moyer as the new strategist for the No. 6 Chevy driven by Nolan Siegel.

Ron Ruzewski brings an immense wealth of experience to lead Andretti Global in the post-Michael Andretti era

Ron Ruzewski at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

Ron Ruzewski began working for Team Penske as a race engineer for its IndyCar team in 2005. After eight years in that role, he was promoted to technical director, and nearly 10 years into that role, Roger Penske made him the Managing Director of Team Penske.

Andretti Global needs such experienced leaders as it continues its journey to winning more Indy 500s and IndyCar championships in a new era since the exit of Michael Andretti from the helm of his namesake organization in September 2024.

"I’m truly excited to be joining Andretti Global and becoming part of such a respected and ambitious organization," Ruzewski said in the press release. "Andretti Global’s legacy in motorsport speaks for itself, and the team’s vision for the future, under the leadership of Dan [Towriss] and Jill [Gregory], is equally inspiring.

I look forward to collaborating with the talented group of engineers, drivers and staff across the organization as we push to achieve new levels of performance and success in INDYCAR and across the broader Andretti family of teams."

Ruzewski will begin working as Team Principal for the Dan Towriss-led team from January 2026, the same time when Will Power will be released from his current Team Penske contract.

