"American fans can be crazy and super hyped about the sport": Sophia Floersch candidly reflects on Indy NXT switch

Incoming HMD Motorsports driver Sophia Floersch has reflected on potentially gaining new fans after her move across the Atlantic and has admitted that American fans can be very emotional and hyped about IndyCar.

The German has previously raced extensively in Europe, competing in F3, the World Endurance Championship, Le Mans, and DTM. However, following a disappointing 2024 F3 season with Van Amersfoort Racing, in which she finished 29th, Floersch decided it was time to switch to Indiana.

Floersch had finished the 2023 F3 season with 6 points after a points finish in Belgium. She could not recreate this feat in 2024 as she remained point-less throughout the season.

While speaking to the media after her move to America, the 24-year-old was asked about American IndyCar fans, to which she replied:

"You know, in the end, I’m also super happy if I gain some more American fans because I just know from being in Nashville that they can be crazy as well and super emotional and super hyped about the sport. And in the end, you know, we’re all here also for a little bit for the fans." [via Pit Debrief]

"We’re racing for them and we want to make them proud and show them, make them a good weekend, let’s say," She added.

Sophia Floersch was also asked how she felt about representing Germany in the United States. She explained that Germany has a passionate motorsports fanbase and hopes to see many of her countrymen come to support her in America.

The German started karting in 2005, at the young age of just 4. She went on to compete in various karting events across Europe between 2008 and 2014 through Kart Sport. Later in 2015, Floersch competed in the Ginetta Junior Championships with HHC Motorsports, securing two wins and two additional podiums during the season.

"Come here to America": Sophia Floersch reveals advice she received from Robert Wickens

Sophia Floersch at the Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza 2024 - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch shared that former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens told her that moving to America would be the best thing that she could do to fall in love with the sport again.

Floersch explained that she had a conversation with the Canadian last year on her visit to Nashville, as she knew Wickens from her time at DTM. She shared what the former driver said:

"It’s quite funny, when I was here in Nashville last year, I met Robert Wickens in the paddock. I know him from DTM times back in the days."

“And he was like, ‘come here to America. It’s the best thing you can do. It’s the best racing — it’s pure racing. The people are really treating you nice, and you’ll love the sport again,'" she added.

Robert Wickens joined Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the 2018 Indycar series but his IndyCar career was tragically cut short after a crash at Pocono left the Canadian a paraplegic.

